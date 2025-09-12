Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Economy flatlined in July after sharp contraction in manufacturing

12 Sep 2025 1 minute read
Engineers working in a factory. Photo David Davies/PA Wire

The UK economy flatlined in July as the biggest contraction for a year in the manufacturing sector offset a bumper month on the high street.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said there was zero growth in gross domestic product (GDP) month on month in July, against 0.4% growth in June.

It came after the manufacturing sector saw activity pull back by 1.3% – the biggest contraction since July 2024.

This held back growth in the wider economy, with the services sector up 0.1% thanks to expansion of 0.6% for retail and construction growing 0.2%.

Liz McKeown, ONS director of economic statistics, said: “Falls in production were driven by broad-based weakness across manufacturing industries.”

Evan Aled Bayton
Evan Aled Bayton
1 hour ago

This is the result of Brexit and the governments economic policies which seem to focus on ideology rather than reality. Both main parties are to blame. I am reminded of the exultation in Gordon Brown’s voice when he said “An end to boom and bust.” He was right. His policies created perpetual bust.

jimmy
jimmy
43 minutes ago

Not surprising when we have some of the highest energy costs globally. Self imposed to a large extent.

Bruce
Bruce
11 minutes ago
Reply to  jimmy

Over-reliance on gas, and dodgy windmill contracts linked to gas prices that could be nationalised and immediately privatised on sensible contracts.

Bruce
Bruce
35 minutes ago

There’s nothing else for it. We need to abolish retirement to make a success of Brexit. No state pensions for anyone who still has a few more years of shelf-stacking in them. We can’t afford to waste this labour anymore.

Brychan
Brychan
15 minutes ago

Manufacturing is the real economy. In the meantime we can continue to sell each other posh coffees and insurance cover as fake economic activity until the nations credit card runs out.

