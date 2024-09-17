Ed Miliband says Labour will take on clean energy ‘blockers’
Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband has vowed to “take on the blockers, the delayers, the obstructionists” to build clean energy infrastructure.
Speaking at trade body Energy UK’s annual conference in London, he said the renewable energy transition is the “economic justice, energy security and national security fight of our time”.
He said switching to clean energy is not just about climate change, but that “dependence on fossil fuels leaves us deeply vulnerable as a country, and the Government’s view is that we simply can’t go on like this”.
It comes weeks before energy bills are due to get more expensive again this winter, partly as a result of rising gas prices.
Bill increase
Regulator Ofgem said the average household bill is set to increase by £149 from October after it increased the quarterly price cap for the winter months.
The Government has faced criticism for recent cuts to winter fuel payments for pensioners.
Under plans announced by Chancellor Rachel Reeves in July, winter fuel payments will be restricted to those receiving pension credit, meaning around 10 million people will lose out this winter. About 11.5 million people used to receive the benefit.
Mr Miliband did not address the controversy, but said that as long as the UK is “stuck on the rollercoaster of volatile international markets” the country “simply won’t have control of our energy bills”.
“Cheap, clean” renewable energy, meanwhile, will help “offer us price stability”, he added.
Mr Miliband’s comments also come against a backdrop of fast-growing demands on Britain’s electricity network as it transitions to renewables.
Last year, research by the International Energy Agency (IEA) found that engineers will need to roll out 600,000km of electric cabling before 2040 to help meet growing electricity demands.
The Labour Government has already introduced a swathe of changes since the general election, including forming a new state energy investment firm, GB Energy, to help boost renewables in recent months.
It is also consulting on reforms to the planning system designed to make it easier to upgrade the power grid and build clean energy projects.
He said: “Previous governments have ducked, dithered and delayed these difficult decisions… it’s the poorest in our society who have paid the price.”
Mr Miliband added that “the faster we go, the more secure we become” on developing clean energy generation.
“Every wind turbine we put up, every solar panel we install, every piece of grid we construct helps protect families from future energy shocks,” he said.
While he struck a defiant tone towards people opposing clean power projects in local areas, he said it is important people living near new infrastructure benefit from it.
“If you host this clean energy infrastructure, there should be a benefit to your community from doing so.
“I think that’s a fair deal to make with people.
“But this Government is willing to go out and make the case… because this has got to happen.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
There is a fundamental flaw about Net Zero and the UK – the UK is repsponsible for only 1% of global warming so achieveng Net Zero in the UK will have (in effect) no impact on global warming. Why, therefore, are we bankrupting the country to achieve it?
The fundamental flaw in that sort of thinking is that we are bankrupting the country importing gas and oil, over and over again because it is burnt once and only once. The UK orWales is not self sufficient since about 2004.
The other flaw is to think that nothing is changing in the rest of the world, China may well have this year turned the corner and will be burning less coal and oil year on year as they have installed more renewables than the rest of the world combined in the last year.
Wait till you see how China are attacking the issue.
We are still in the pockets of far right think tanks, owned by the usual suspect murdoch, dacre etc. and big oil. I hope this is a serious attempt to remove thgem from the mix.