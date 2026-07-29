Ed Miliband to focus on strengthening EU ties in first visit to France and Spain

Rhiannon James, Press Association Parliamentary Editor

Ed Miliband will focus on strengthening ties with Europe during his first visit to the continent as Foreign Secretary.

He will travel to both France and Spain on Wednesday to meet ministers and discuss potential new opportunities for British people and businesses with the European Union.

The visits come as both countries experience devastating wildfires, with roughly 330,000 people having to be evacuated from France and Spain.

Mr Miliband will offer the UK’s solidarity following the destruction, whilst also arguing it is a powerful reminder of the climate crisis which demands collective action.

He will meet his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot in Paris to discuss defending European security and providing ongoing support to Ukraine.

The meeting will also cover securing peace in the Middle East, with co-operation on migration also expected to be raised.

Mr Miliband will then head to Madrid to speak to Spanish foreign minister Jose Manuel Albares, where they will discuss the UK-EU Gibraltar treaty and collaboration on security.

The climate crisis is expected to be raised at both meetings.

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