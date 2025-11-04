Education secretary apologises to survivors of headteacher’s horrific abuse

Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter

Wales’ education secretary has apologised to survivors after a “sobering and shocking” report into the abuse perpetrated by disgraced headteacher Neil Foden.

Lynne Neagle gave a statement to the Senedd following publication of the harrowing review which found “no less than 50 opportunities to act and intervene” to stop the paedophile.

Foden, 68, from Old Colwyn in Conwy county, was jailed for 17 years in July 2024 after being found guilty of 19 charges involving sexual abuse of four girls.

Ms Neagle paid tribute to the extraordinary courage of survivors of Foden’s abuse who titled the resulting child practice review report, Our Bravery Brought Justice.

She told the Senedd: “I also want to say to them that I am truly sorry for the abuse they suffered, sorry for the trust that was betrayed and sorry that they were failed by so many of the people and organisations that should have protected them.”

‘Never again’

In today’s (November 4) statement, Ms Neagle said: “I want to be clear: these events should never have happened. And it is incumbent on all of us to ensure they are never repeated.

“The report makes 27 recommendations for action, both locally and nationally, spanning my portfolio and that of the minister for children and social care.

“Today, I am confirming we accept all the recommendations directed to us and that we are committed to act on all of them immediately.”

The education secretary pointed to plans for mandatory training for all school staff and an in-depth safeguarding review of the education sector.

She told Senedd members: “The failings within the school and within Cyngor Gwynedd are clearly set out in the report – and they are shocking, disappointing and distressing. Those children, and all our children, deserved better.”

‘Negligence’

Ms Neagle said she would establish and chair an assurance group holding Gwynedd council to account on action to address the damning review’s findings.

Publication of the review – which was led by Jan Pickles, an experienced social worker – was delayed just hours before it was initially due to be released in September.

Natasha Asghar, the Conservatives’ shadow education secretary, criticised the “negligence” of Plaid Cymru-controlled Gwynedd council. She also expressed concerns about the press being given access to the report before elected Senedd members.

“This report was an incredibly tough read,” she said, warning that red flags and opportunities to stop the “monster” were repeatedly ignored.

“Without a doubt, Foden’s sickening crimes shocked the country and people rightly want answers. And they deserve answers, particularly around how somebody in a position of power managed to get away with this for so long.”

‘How on earth?’

Ms Asghar asked: “How on earth was Foden allowed to remain in the employment of Gwynedd council right up until his trial started?”

Foden previously gave evidence to the Senedd’s children, young people and education committee which Ms Neagle chaired at the time.

She said: “I want to be crystal clear: nobody in the government or in the committee had any inkling he was the kind of person that he is. It is the modus operandi of paedophiles to hide what they are doing. It’s clear… he did everything that he did by hiding in plain sight.”

Plaid Cymru’s Sioned Williams said the report underlined how children were let down, describing 50 missed opportunities to stop Foden as heartbreaking and frightening.

Ms Williams told the Senedd that systemic weaknesses must be tackled without delay, “so no children in any part of Wales will ever be harmed in such a way”.

‘Unthinkable’

She said: “For me, one of the most unacceptable things in the report is that the voice of the child was not listened to, not given a central part of the processes meant to protect them.

“It’s a matter of concern and shock that there was no effort at all to ask the children about Foden’s actions over a period of five to six years. Their voices were completely lost.”

Ms Williams warned lessons of the 2004 “Clywch” inquiry – into allegations of child sexual abuse by teacher John Owen at a school near Pontypridd – have not been fully learned.

Ms Neagle said there were so many red flags that it was extraordinary that Foden was not apprehended sooner, “yet that didn’t lead to any action which is absolutely disgraceful”.

Closing her statement, she echoed the review panel’s calls to think the “unthinkable”.

She told the Welsh Parliament: “Anyone with any concerns about the safety or well-being of a child or young person must report those concerns. It is better to report a concern and find nothing, than stay silent and miss an opportunity to protect a child.”