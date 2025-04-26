Effects of smoking, drinking and not exercising enough ‘felt by the age of 36’

The effects of smoking, drinking too much and not exercising enough are felt by the age of 36, researchers have warned.

Stopping these behaviours early in adulthood and midlife can prevent years of subsequent ill health, according to the study, which tracked people for more than 30 years.

Smoking causes lung cancer, and heart and breathing problems, while a lack of exercise and too much alcohol are linked to issues such as cancer, stroke, heart attacks and early death.

In the new research, published in the Annals of Medicine, experts from Finnish universities found that people as young as 36 were showing signs of poor health choices.

Tracking

The team tracked 326 people when they were 27 years old and again when they were aged 36, 42, 50 and 61 (when 206 people were included).

People’s mental health was assessed via surveys on symptoms of depression and psychological wellbeing, while physical health was measured by creating a metabolic risk score based on blood pressure, waist size and levels of blood sugar, cholesterol and other fats in the blood.

People were also asked to rate their health over the previous year.

Symptoms of depression and overall psychological wellbeing were measured on a scale of 1-4; self-rated health was measured on a scale of 1-5; and metabolic risk was scored from 0-5.

Three risky behaviours were assessed at each point in time – smoking, heavy drinking and physical inactivity (exercising less than once a week).

The results of the study showed that if people had all three unhealthy habits at a given point in time, their mental and physical health were worse than if they had none.

In particular, depressive symptoms rose by 0.1 points, metabolic risk score rose by 0.53 points, psychological wellbeing fell by 0.1 points and self-rated health fell by 0.45 points.

Furthermore, having all three unhealthy behaviours long term was even more strongly associated with poor health.

Depressive symptoms rose by 0.38 points, metabolic risk score rose by 1.49 points, psychological wellbeing fell by 0.14 points and self-rated health fell by 0.45 points if this was the case.

“Never too late”

Dr Tiia Kekalainen, a health scientist who worked on the study, said: “Non-communicable diseases such as heart disease and cancer cause almost three-quarters of deaths worldwide.

“But by following a healthy lifestyle, an individual can cut their risk of developing these illnesses and reduce their odds of an early death.

“Our findings highlight the importance of tackling risky health behaviours, such as smoking, heavy drinking and physical inactivity as early as possible to prevent the damage they do from building up over the years, culminating in poor mental and physical health later in life.

“However, it is never too late to change to healthier habits. Adopting healthier habits in midlife also has benefits for older age.”

The researchers wrote that “the findings of the present study suggest that the associations were mainly similar across time from age 36 to 61”.

They added: “Thus, the cumulative association of earlier risky behaviours exists already at age 36 and not only in the later phases of midlife.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

