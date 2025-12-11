Eight chefs shortlisted for National Chef of Wales 2026 final

Eight of Wales’ most talented chefs have been chosen to compete for one of the country’s top culinary honours at the 2026 National Chef of Wales final.

The event, organised by the Culinary Association of Wales (CAW), will be staged at ICC Wales in Newport early next year and will run alongside the Castell Howell Trade Food Service Show on January 20 and 21.

The final – regarded as the pinnacle of Welsh culinary competition – will be held across two heats on January 21 after a record number of entries were received.

Among the eight finalists are Daniel Jones of Abergwaun Hotel, Fishguard; Dion Jones of Rookery Hall Hotel, Crewe; Gareth Crimmins of Heaneys Restaurant, Cardiff; and three chefs from the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport: Matthew Owen, Goncalo Silva and Ionutz Bucataru.

They are joined by Sam Rust of Parc Le Breos House, Parkmill, Gower, and Llanerch Vineyard chef Wayne Barnard.

Barnard, a silver medallist in 2024, returns to the final once again, while Owen placed third last year. Rust is making his second appearance.

The line-up also marks the competitive return of Dion Jones, the first British chef to win the International Escoffier Challenge Grand Final in France back in 2013.

All other chefs will be competing in the final for the first time, having been selected anonymously by a judging panel based solely on the strength of their written applications.

In keeping with the CAW’s mission to champion high-quality Welsh produce, each finalist must design a creative three-course menu for four people using at least eight Welsh products of Geographical Importance (GI).

Starters

Starters must showcase sustainable Welsh fish or seafood, main courses must feature two different cuts of GI Welsh Lamb, and desserts must incorporate seasonal fruit, chocolate and a biscuit or tuille.

Each chef will have three hours, assisted by a commis, to prepare, cook and present their full menu.

The winner will receive a fully funded delegate package for the Worldchefs Congress & Expo, also taking place at ICC Wales next May, along with £250 worth of DPS Tableware products and a set of engraved Friedr Dick cook’s knives.

Castell Howell Foods is the competition’s main sponsor.

CAW vice president Colin Gray said the exceptionally high standard of entries led organisers to expand the final to two heats. “We were particularly impressed by the chefs’ interpretation of the brief and their use of Welsh GI products,” he said. “It promises to be an exciting and very close competition.”