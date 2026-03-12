Eight new allotment sites considered by council in Welsh city

Nicholas Thomas, Local democracy reporter

In good news for the city’s green-fingered residents, Newport City Council is considering eight new allotment sites, providing 150 extra plots.

Demand for allotments “remains higher than supply” with more than 90 people on a waiting list, and there is likely to be further interest as more housing developments are built in the east of the city.

The council is looking at eight areas with “suitable” land and is expected to launch a public consultation on the project, subject to cabinet member approval.

A report describes the sites as “underused informal open spaces” which currently offer only “limited value for activities such as dog walking or other exercise”.

Many of the proposed sites are partly enclosed by existing homes, and the council believes turning the land into allotments would bring the “significant benefit” of increased security for nearby residents – because the plots “are usually protected by secure fencing and gates”.

So far, the council has proposed allotments at the following sites:

At least five plots on a triangular patch of land accessible via a lane between two homes, and otherwise enclosed by properties at Larch Grove, Malpas.

Russell Drive, Malpas could see up to 20 plots on land next to the playing fields, perhaps with tree planting to mitigate any overlooking concerns for neighbours.

Oliphant Circle, Malpas would see more than 40 plots on land next to a housing estate with “convenient” road access, but with a history of “significant” fly-tipping issues.

Around ten plots at Bettws Hill, Bettws, as the site is considered “an easy option to adapt”, potentially with a road entrance directly off Bettws Hill.

Groes Road, Rogerstone could have approximately 25 plots on a flat parcel of land in a residential area at the junction with Ruskin Avenue.

Centurion Gate, Caerleon with access potentially via Cambria Close could see around 15 plots on land surrounded by homes.

Hillview Crescent, Lliswerry could have ten new plots on land completely enclosed by homes, but which the council says road access could be created “with relative ease”.

Finally Christchurch Road, Alway, may see between 20 and 25 plots near the M4 motorway, on land the council considers “ideal for allotment use”.

As well as the new sites, the council is also expected to continue expanding and clearing some of its existing allotment sites.

Three such sites – at Christchurch Hill in Christchurch Road, Bryn Bevan in Brynglas, and Myrtle Grove in Somerton – have “fallen out of use” and will be appraised for potential revival.

A cabinet member is expected to sign off on the consultation later this month.

Residents who take part will also be asked to put forward other sites they feel could be used for new allotments.