Eight sentenced after drugs, cash and precious metals seized in organised crime probe

Nation.Cymru staff

Eight people have been sentenced following an investigation into drug dealing, vehicle thefts and fraud which uncovered hundreds of grams of heroin and other drugs.

Seven men and one woman were prosecuted following Operation Eagle, a South Wales Police investigation targeting suspects in Swansea and Neath Port Talbot.

An enforcement operation last year led to the seizure of drugs, cash, mobile phones, vehicles and other property.

Police recovered 360g of heroin, around 250g of suspected ketamine and quantities of cocaine, cannabis and tablets, along with drug packaging and other paraphernalia.

Officers also seized £2,799 in cash and gold and platinum estimated to be worth £5,100.

Sean McCabe, 33, from Townhill, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle, conspiracy to defraud, conspiracy to be concerned in the supply of cocaine and conspiracy to supply cannabis.

He received the longest sentence of the eight and was jailed for 11 years and six months.

Michael Brain, 41, from Waunarlwydd, Swansea, admitted conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle, conspiracy to defraud, possession with intent to supply cocaine, heroin and ketamine, and conspiracy to supply cocaine.

He was jailed for five years and six months.

Joshua Pope, 33, from Morriston, Swansea, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle and conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

Daniel Bryant, 36, from Waun Wen, Swansea, admitted conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle and being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis. He was jailed for four years and five months.

Jake Thomas, 29, from Blaenymaes, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin, ketamine, cocaine and cannabis, as well as conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle. He received a sentence of four years and three months.

Steffan Hopkins, 27, from Swansea city centre, admitted conspiracy to supply cannabis and possession of cannabis and was jailed for 14 months.

Lindsey Martin, 31, from Townhill, Swansea, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud and received a 12-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months.

Mumen Khan, 24, from Bridgend, admitted conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle and was given a 22-month prison sentence suspended for two years.

Det Insp Richard George praised the work of officers and specialist teams involved in the investigation.

He said: “The thefts of these vehicles had a marked impact on the vehicles’ owners; not just in terms of the immediate cost, but also in the impact

‘Fantastic results’

on their work, cost of replacement travel/vehicles and their insurance premiums.”

Chief Superintendent Stephen Jones said: “This operation saw the investigating team work extremely hard, long hours to achieve these fantastic results, recovering drugs and outstanding stolen property and removing them from criminal circulation.

“The arrests and sentences represent a huge dent in the pockets of criminals. Ultimately, this investigation has protected the public and safeguarded our community.

“It will also have an impact of reducing front line demand for response and neighbourhood officers.”

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