Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

Eight wind turbines up to 180 metres tall could be built on a hillside under plans that will be decided by the Welsh Government.

EDP Renewables has applied to build Mynydd Bedwellte Wind Farm near Tredegar, overlooking the north of Caerphilly County Borough.

Caerphilly County Borough Council has a secondary role in decision-making, and in the next phase of the lengthy planning process, the local authority has been asked to set out the likely impacts of the wind farm on the area and any mitigating steps it believes should be taken.

Proposals show the turbines will be built in a row near the county border between Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly, to the east of Abertysswg, Pontlottyn and Rhymney.

According to a supporting statement, the size of wind farm proposed typically takes around 18 months to complete, including 12 months for construction and assembly of the turbines and their foundations.

The completed project at Mynydd Bedwellte is planned to be operational in 2029, with an expected lifespan of 35 years.

According to EDP Renewables, the project will generate up to 48 MW in electricity, which could power up to 39,000 homes.

If the plans are approved, the borough will also receive a new area of common land to replace the site lost to the construction of the wind farm.

The application is currently under consideration, and can be viewed on the Caerphilly County Borough Council website under reference 25/0337/DNS.

The full application is also available to view on the Welsh Government’s planning website under reference DNS CAS-02504-M9J3F4.