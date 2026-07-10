Eight-year-old Wrexham girl meets idol Tom Grennan before life changing surgery

Nation.Cymru staff

Eight-year-old Izzy Busby, from Wrexham, had her biggest dream come true when she got to meet her musical hero, Tom Grennan, backstage at TK Maxx presents Live At Llangollen Pavilion on Sunday – just days before undergoing life-changing surgery.

The chart-topping singer-songwriter, known for hits including Little Bit of Love, Found What I’ve Been Looking For and Higher, took time to meet Izzy backstage before his performance, making the evening one she’ll never forget.

Diagnosed with scoliosis shortly after her sixth birthday due to a heart condition, Izzy has endured years of hospital appointments, X-rays, MRIs, sleep studies and daily pain while waiting for surgery at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

A huge Tom Grennan fan, Izzy had previously missed the chance to see him perform in Manchester after becoming too unwell to attend. So, when her family discovered he was playing closer to home in Llangollen, they seized the opportunity – and thanks to Tom and his team, she was invited backstage for a special surprise.

Charlotte Busby, Izzy’s mum said: “We were supposed to see Tom in Manchester last year, but Izzy was too poorly to go. As soon as we saw he was playing in Llangollen, we knew we had to get tickets.

“Watching her meet her idol was just amazing. I was in floods of tears the whole time. Thank you to everyone who made this possible – it doesn’t happen to people like us, and we’re just so grateful.

“I’ve been playing Tom’s music for years and Izzy’s become a huge fan herself. She’s even made her own playlist for hospital that’s made up entirely of Tom’s albums.”

Speaking about Izzy’s journey, Charlotte added: “Izzy was diagnosed with scoliosis shortly after her sixth birthday due to a heart condition. She undergoes so many tests, X-rays, MRIs and recently a sleep study before surgery. Every day she’s in pain, but she still smiles through it all, knowing very soon she will be ‘straight and fixed’, in her own words. She remains my inspiration every single day.”