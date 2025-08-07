Eighth person charged following violent disorder in Newport

An eighth person has been charged by police following a violent disorder that took place in Newport last week.

The 40-year-old man from Newport appeared in court on Thursday (August 7) where he entered a not guilty plea to violent disorder.

He was then remanded into custody.

Seven other males were arrested last week after fighting broke out in a Newport city centre street, police said.

Fighting

Officers were called to Commercial Road after a group of men were seen fighting in the street at around 3.20pm on August 1.

Gwent Police said six men, aged 25, 28, 33, 40, 42 and 52, and one 17-year-old boy, who are all from Newport, were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

Four of the men attended hospital and two were later discharged while two others received treatment.

Chief Superintendent John Davies said: “We will not tolerate anyone who acts in such a violent way on our streets, or exposes members of our communities to such a horrific level of aggression when they go about their daily business.

“Violence in any form is completely unacceptable, and we have acted decisively in making these arrests. Anyone else who is found to be involved in this violent disorder will also be dealt with.

“This is now a live investigation and speculation, especially online and social media commentary, about the identities of those involved will not help us secure justice against those found to be responsible.”

