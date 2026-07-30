Eisteddfod announces Science and Technology Medal winner

Nation Cymru staff

The winner of this year’s National Eisteddfod Science and Technology Medal has been announced as Professor Siwan Davies of Swansea University.

She is being recognised for her outstanding contribution to scientific research, education and science communication through the medium of Welsh.

Originally from Newport, a few miles from this year’s Maes, Siwan Davies is internationally recognised in the field of physical geography and climate change. She has also played a leading role in developing Welsh-medium education and research at Swansea University.

The Science and Technology Medal has been an important part of the National Eisteddfod programme for over twenty years. For the first time this year, it will be presented in memory of Dr Glyn O Phillips, the inaugural recipient of the medal back in 2004. The award honours individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to the Welsh language in the field of science and technology.

Professor Davies is regarded as a leading researcher who has made a substantial contribution, while also championing opportunities for women in science alongside her academic work. She is passionate about communicating science in an accessible and inspiring way and was a key figure in establishing SwanStemWomen – an initiative that provides mentoring, training and networking opportunities to support women in STEM.

Professor Paul Boyle, Vice-Chancellor of Swansea University, said: “This is a well-deserved honour for Professor Siwan Davies. As a research leader with an international reputation for her work on climate change, she has also ensured that the Welsh language remains central to her teaching, research and public engagement.

“She has an exceptional ability to explain complex science matters in an accessible way and has inspired generations of students and young scientists.”

Responding to the award, Siwan said: “It is a tremendous honour to receive this medal. I have long admired those who have received it before me, and it is a great privilege to join them.

“Receiving it at Eisteddfod y Garreg Las, the area where I grew up, makes it even more special.”

After graduating in Geography from Jesus College, Oxford, Siwan went on to complete a master’s degree and PhD at Royal Holloway, University of London. She joined Swansea University in 2004, was awarded a personal chair in 2012, and was appointed Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Research in 2026.

Alongside her internationally recognised research on climate change and her work in developing Welsh-medium provision, she has supervised early-career researchers and served on the Academic Board of the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol (the Welsh National College). She is also a familiar face in the media, regularly communicating climate science to a wide audience.

Professor Siwan Davies will be honoured at a special ceremony at Sfferen, the Science Village, at 10:30am on Thursday, 6 August, followed by a presentation in Y Pafiliwn at 2:00pm.

Eisteddfod y Garreg Las will take place in Llantwd from 1-8 August. More information is available at eisteddfod.cymru

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