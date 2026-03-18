Eisteddfod calls out for name ideas for 2027 event

With only 500 days to go until the 2027 National Eisteddfod, the festival has launched a competition to name next year’s event.

The location has been confirmed as north Powys, local preparations are well underway, and the Executive Committee is keen to choose an official name for the festival.

The catchment area for the 2027 Eisteddfod covers the whole of Powys and south Meirionnydd. The organisers are seeking a name which reflects the area’s distinctive character and one which will create a sense of pride amongst local communities.

Heulwen Davies, deputy chair of the 2027 Eisteddfod Strategic Committee, is leading the campaign on behalf of the Executive Committee. As she encouraged people to take part, Heulwen said: “We are really excited and proud to be welcoming the Eisteddfod to our area next year. There is already plenty of enthusiasm and support in the community, with local volunteers developing ideas and organising events.

“One of our priorities now is to find a name that reflects the home of the Eisteddfod, capturing what makes our area and our festival unique. This competition is an opportunity to be a part of Eisteddfod 2027’s history and we welcome suggestions from people where ever they live.”

How to take part

The Eisteddfod is calling for original and imaginative names. It invites people from all over Wales to participate by submitting an entry form on https://eisteddfod.wales/suggest-name-2027-eisteddfod or sending their suggestions via email to [email protected].

The closing date is 31 March, the successful entry will be announced on 9 April. The winner will receive a week ticket to the 2027 Eisteddfod.

2027 Eisteddfod Proclamation

The Eisteddfod 2027 Proclamation Festival will be held at Llanidloes at 15:00 on Saturday, 9 May on the grounds of the High School.

Local groups, organisations, and schools are invited to join Gorsedd Cymru in a procession through the town at 14:00 ahead of the ceremony, during which Aled Griffiths, chair of the Executive Committee, will present the first copy of the list of competitions to Archdruid Mererid.

More information about the Proclamation can be found on the Eisteddfod’s website, https://eisteddfod.wales/2027-eisteddfod-proclamation