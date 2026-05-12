Eisteddfod Genedlaethol decorating campaign set to begin

With just over 75 days to go until Wales turns its attention to the National Eisteddfod, preparations are about to begin to prepare local communities for the arrival of more than 175,000 visitors.

For several years now, villages and towns across each Eisteddfod catchment area have taken to decorating their surroundings to offer a warm welcome to all who visit.

The official ‘harddu’ (decorating) weekend, sponsored by housing association Barcud, will take place on 4 – 5 July.

Ahead of this, a series of workshops will be held across the region, beginning at Cardigan Castle on Sunday 17 May. A special session for local businesses will be held at 10:00, followed by a community decorating session for residents at 14:00.

Local artist Jenni Jones, a teacher at Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi, will lead the workshops. Everyone is warmly invited to attend, and the sessions are free of charge. The aim is to inspire and offer simple ideas to encourage creativity, and there is no need to register in advance.

Jenni said: “I’m really looking forward to working with communities across south Ceredigion to create materials to welcome the Eisteddfod to the area in August. This is a very special year for Cardigan and for the Eisteddfod, with the 850th anniversary celebrations, and organising a creative workshop to decorate the area has already sparked a number of colourful and innovative ideas.”

Manor Park Zoo near Tenby will host the Pembrokeshire workshop as part of the decorating weekend on Saturday 4 July. The aim there is to create a large piece of public art to be displayed on the road outside the main entrance. Details of a workshop for west Carmarthenshire will be announced shortly.

Alongside the official workshops, organisers and the Eisteddfod Executive Committee are encouraging communities and local residents to decorate their areas and create colourful displays to welcome visitors.

Executive Committee Chair John Davies has already seen and heard the enthusiasm across the region during his visits over recent months.

He said: “Wherever I go, someone is sure to ask about the decorating campaign – whether it’s to find out when it will begin or to share local ideas for welcoming visitors. I’m certain there will be a strong sense of friendly competition between villages as we approach Eisteddfod week.

“We’ve all heard of the competitive spirit of singing and competing, and I’m sure a real community spirit will take hold as the area prepares. We’ve seen fantastic support as villages raise funds and organise activities, and that same enthusiasm is clear when it comes to decorating the area.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to ensure our communities are looking their best for the celebrations, and we’re all looking forward to getting started over the coming weeks.”

A decorating pack has already been published on the Eisteddfod website, offering useful information for anyone wishing to get involved. Anyone interested in joining the committee is invited to get in touch via email: [email protected].

Eisteddfod y Garreg Las will be held in Llantwd, north Pembrokeshire, from 1–8 August 2026.

For more information, visit www.eisteddfod.wales