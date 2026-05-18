Eisteddfod invites volunteers to be part of 2026 festival

People across Wales are being invited to play their part in this year’s National Eisteddfod by volunteering on the Maes in Llantwd, north Pembrokeshire, from Friday 31 July to Saturday 8 August 2026.

Every year, volunteers help create the friendly, safe and memorable atmosphere. Stewards are at the heart of the Eisteddfod experience, serving as the first point of contact for visitors across the Maes, from the main entrance and different stages to the Pavilion and the stalls across the site.

Volunteers can choose shifts that suit their schedules, whether that is a single session or several days during the week.

John Davies, chair of Eisteddfod y Garreg Las Executive Committee, said: “The Eisteddfod has always been about people coming together, and our volunteers are a huge part of that.

“They help create the warmth, care and sense of community that visitors remember long after the week comes to an end. Whether you are able to give one shift or a few days, volunteering is a wonderful way to meet people, use your Welsh and feel part of something that belongs to us all.”

Volunteers receive a free ticket for the day they help out, training before and during the festival, and the chance to build confidence, make new friends and be part of the Eisteddfod community.

Young people aged 16 to 18 can also join the Yma i Helpu programme, seen as an introduction to volunteering.

Encouraging young people to get involved, Eisteddfod Chief Executive, Betsan Moses said: “As part of the programme, young people will support our stewards and play a visible role within the festival’s customer care team, helping visitors around the Maes and ensuring a welcoming experience throughout the week.

“We try to make Yma i Helpu a sociable and rewarding experience. It’s a great introduction to volunteering at the Eisteddfod.”

Anyone who is keen to volunteer should visit the Eisteddfod website and complete the online form here.