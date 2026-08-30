Eisteddfod supports fundraising for victims of devastating Nepal floods

Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod is helping to raise funds for people affected by devastating flash flooding in Nepal, which has caused a major humanitarian disaster.

“Standing in solidarity” with the people of Nepal following the floods, which took place on 26 August, the Eisteddfod is supporting various fundraising efforts.

Trustee Karen Price is organising a special Coffee Morning on Monday from 10am until 12 noon in the Competitors Building on the Eisteddfod field.

There will be cakes, a raffle with prizes and a bric-a-brac sale, with all money raised going towards supporting people affected by the disaster.

The appeal has a connection to the Eisteddfod through volunteer Bho Pradhan, who maintains strong links with his native Nepal and has provided a charity link to help get support directly to those in need.

John Gambles, Chairman of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, said: “Llangollen stands with Nepal. We have been shocked and deeply saddened by the scale of this disaster, and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected.

“Our Eisteddfod was founded on bringing people and nations together through friendship, peace and understanding. At times like this, those values matter more than ever.

“This has come together at incredibly short notice, but we hope people from across Llangollen and the surrounding area will come along tomorrow and help us show our friends in Nepal that they are not alone.”

People can donate directly to the appeal here.

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