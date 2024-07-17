Eisteddfod Welsh food menu launched on trains in Wales

Transport for Wales has launched a special Welsh menu on their trains as a celebration of the national Eisteddfod.

Customers can expect a unique dining experience featuring the very best of Welsh produce including laverbread bacon, Caerphilly chicken supreme, glazed bara brith and many more.

The exclusive restaurant is available on selected rail services running between north and south Wales and all meals are cooked by TfW onboard chefs.

A menu will also be available in standard class offering customers the chance to try the ‘Eisteddfod Burger’ and a selection of Welsh produced drinks.

Unique opportunity

Piers Croft, Transport for Wales On Board Director said: “The Eisteddfod menu goes beyond just taste. It offers diners a chance to experience the flavour of the Eisteddfod itself.

“This unique opportunity celebrates everything that Wales has to offer while enjoying a delicious and authentic meal”

Lowri Joyce, Welsh Language Strategic Lead at TfW added: “We’re excited to launch this special Welsh menu on our trains as a celebration of the Eisteddfod Genedlaethol.

“As a fully bilingual brand, TfW wants to celebrate our language, culture and everything it means to be Cymraeg.

“We’re a key partner of the event this year and I’d encourage those travelling to the Maes to look for sustainable travel options and if you have the chance, try out our special menu.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

