Eisteddfod yr Urdd is ‘huge opportunity’ for city

Nicholas Thomas Local Democracy Reporter

Hosting Eisteddfod yr Urdd in 2027 could be transformative for a Welsh city and “life-changing” for its young citizens, according to senior councillors.

Tredegar House, Newport will welcome thousands of people to the Welsh-language youth cultural festival for its 2027 edition.

Newport City Council cabinet members agreed on Monday to provide an extra £100,000 of funding to support the event.

The money, from the council’s events reserve fund, will be ring-fenced for hire and venue charges, licensing matters, and any park and ride services.

Economic value

Cllr Emma Stowell-Corten, the cabinet member for culture, said the Urdd has “a huge economic value to the areas that host it” worth millions of pounds.

She said more than 15,000 children and young people participate in the festival, which will also attract thousands more visitors.

Cllr Rhian Howells, whose ward includes Tredegar House, said she was “absolutely thrilled” Newport would host the Urdd.

“Having seen the level of income it generates for the city… I would be very supportive of the extra funding,” she added.

Other cabinet members also welcomed the possibilities the festival could bring to the city.

“Life-changing”

Cllr Jason Hughes, reflecting on his own appearance on the Urdd stage as a youngster, said the experience could be “life-changing” for young participants.

The Urdd will be a “huge opportunity”, said Cllr Deb Davies – while Cllr James Clarke said the prospect of welcoming an estimated 60,000 visitors will be a “massive boost” for Newport.

“What better way to say we are a proud Welsh city,” added Cllr Dimitri Batrouni, the city council leader.

Preparing for the event will be no small feat, however, with around 90 acres of land required for the festival ground, car parking and campsites.

Schools could be used as rehearsal spaces, while teachers and other support staff will likely need to be available to support children with their preparations.

The 2027 Urdd will reportedly be the largest Welsh-language event in the city in two decades.

The council describes the prospect as a “huge event and opportunity for Newport” which will also align with Welsh Government ambitions to reach a target of one million Welsh speakers nationwide by the year 2050.

