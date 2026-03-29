Elderly man ‘sent home alone’ from hospital despite not being able to walk

Richard Evan, Local Democracy Reporter

An elderly man says he feels “extremely frightened” about his health after being discharged from a north Wales hospital.

Dr David Birch, from Ceunant, says he has been living with an enlarged prostate, urine retention, and serious balance problems.

The 77-year-old says he can only walk with a Zimmer frame, and fears he could suffer from a “catastrophic” fall while at home.

He questioned the decision by medics at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor to declare him fit for discharge.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said their policy is to ensure “all patients are discharged safely” when they are medically fit.

They said this is to ensure other patients can be treated in a more timely manner.

Dr Birch said he began experiencing mobility problems and dizziness before being admitted to Ysbyty Gwynedd some weeks ago.

Dr Birch said his wife is currently living in London helping her daughter with her baby, meaning he has to return to his small cottage on his own.

The retired science teacher claimed he was told by medical staff at the hospital on Wednesday that he must leave his bed and return home alone. He said this was despite him struggling to walk without help.

“I can get around on a smooth surface using a Zimmer frame,” he said. “But when the physiotherapist assessed me in hospital, it was walking along the ward, but it was a safe, smooth surface with walls on both sides, so you could use the walls if you felt like you were going to slip. But I also had a big strong guy by my side.

“So in his opinion, I was fit for the big, bad world. As far as I’m concerned, I’m extremely scared being home alone because I have two artificial hips, and if I were to fall, I could have a dislocation, which would be catastrophic for me and very expensive for Ysbyty Gwynedd.

“I live in a small cottage, and it is very difficult to get around. I cannot use my Zimmer frame in the cottage. I have to do what is called ‘furniture walking’ and go from one piece of furniture I can use as a handhold to another.

“I absolutely did not feel ready to go home because I have suffered for seven months with this condition. In seven months, I’ve only been out of my cottage three times. I didn’t have a hot meal. I was existing on what I could buy online, biscuits and other rubbish like that. I didn’t have a shower in those seven months for the simple reason I felt dizzy, and when I stand up, I have to support myself.”

Anxious

Dr Birch said returning home alone has left him anxious. “I have no balance and am unable to use my legs. I am in a cold house on my own,” he said.

“I feel extremely nervous, and I feel extremely frightened.”

He also criticised the hospital’s discharge process. “The latest craziness is this: if one is taken home by ambulance, only one bag per person. The other bags are transported later by taxi. Who pays? You and me in our taxes. Yes, I got my other bags two hours after I had arrived home. It is a farce.”

Tehmeena Ajmal, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “Our policy is to ensure all patients are discharged safely into the community, when they are medically fit to leave hospital.

“This is assessed by our clinicians in conjunction with our patients, whose cooperation we appreciate. If any community support is needed, this will form part of an ongoing care plan.

“It is vital beds are relinquished when patients are medically fit for discharge and all discharge criteria have been met. This helps to create flow through our hospitals and allows other patients to be treated in a more timely manner.”

She added: “We would encourage anyone who feels their care has been below the standard expected, to contact our PALS team. They can be contacted on: 03000 851 234 or via email at: [email protected].”