Elderly tiger undergoes health check at Welsh zoo

Nation.Cymru staff

One of Wales’ oldest zoo tigers has undergone a comprehensive health check as vets monitor her wellbeing in later life.

Kinnara, a 14-year-old female Sumatran tiger at the Welsh Mountain Zoo, was placed under general anaesthetic to allow veterinary staff to examine her safely and carry out tests.

At 14, Kinnara is considered geriatric and is the zoo’s eldest tiger.

The examination forms part of ongoing monitoring designed to identify age-related changes and help staff make decisions about her future care.

Keepers also monitor her behaviour, movement, appetite and general condition on a daily basis, while more detailed veterinary examinations can identify changes which may not otherwise be visible.

The zoo said Kinnara recovered well from the general anaesthetic and vets found no specific cause for concern.

A Welsh Mountain Zoo spokesperson said: “Caring for our animals means looking after them throughout every stage of their lives, and their needs can change as they get older.

“Our animal team monitors all species closely every day, but planned veterinary examinations give us the opportunity to carry out much more detailed checks. For an animal such as a tiger, that means carefully administering a general anaesthetic so our veterinary team can examine her safely and thoroughly.

“At 14, she is our eldest, so these assessments are an important part of ensuring we understand her health and can continue providing the care she needs. We’re happy to report Kinnara recovered well from her GA, with our vet team reporting no specific concerns.

“The photographs from her latest examination offer a fascinating glimpse behind the scenes and show the skill, teamwork and planning involved in caring for these extraordinary animals.”

Sumatran tigers are the smallest surviving tiger subspecies and are found only on the Indonesian island of Sumatra.

They are classed as Critically Endangered.

The Welsh Mountain Zoo supports the WildCats Conservation Alliance, which works to protect wild tiger populations and their habitats.

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