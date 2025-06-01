Elderly woman driven to remove cyst from her own eye whilst another person filled their own teeth

The public consultation had been part of a “listening and understanding” initiative aimed at improving the design and delivery of care and services.

There had been 300 enquiries from MPs and MSs over their constituents’ experiences, with waiting times “the main focus”.

One had described a former nurse, now 84, who had been placed on the ophthalmology waiting list in June 2019, but who had waited around three years until being seen.

“She says that she then had some procedures which did not help, and eventually removed a cyst on her eye herself,” the report quoted.

“She is waiting for an eye operation, which was requested in October 2023, and her eyesight is deteriorating rapidly.

“As a former nurse and nurse manager, she has given her working life to care for other people. Now she needs some care of her own.”

Another concerned a man who wished to enlist with the British Army, but was unable to because of the health of his teeth.

The report said: “He has not been able to find an NHS dentist nearby due to a chronic shortage of dentists in North Wales, and private dentists have quoted a minimum of £3,000 for treatment.”

Waiting had also had a “catastrophic impact” on one patient’s life who suffered daily pain, and another, awaiting an operation for bladder stones, endured “continual bleeding”.

Community conversations also highlighted issues over outpatient waiting times, access to services, ambulance and emergency department delays, and communication.

Llais, the body which gives people a “voice” when accessing health services, had also gathered data.