Election date confirmed for by-election after death of council member

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

A by-election for a county council ward following the death of “fearless campaigner for truth and justice” Cllr Mike Stoddart is to take place next month.

Cllr Mike Stoddart, who passed away last month, represented Milford Haven’s Hakin ward, and had been a county councillor for more than two decades, having first been elected in 2004, with wife Vivien and daughter Tessa Hodgson also having county seats, Hubberston and Lamphey respectively, with Tessa also serving as Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care.

Cllr Stoddart, who passed away on January 4, was well-known as an outspoken councillor, critical of failings and injustices, as he had been when he set up the Milford Mercury newspaper with his family before he became a councillor.

In later years, Cllr Stoddart also held an often-critical mirror to council and councillor activities through his popular Old Grumpy website.

Paying tribute to Cllr Stoddart, Pembrokeshire County Council Leader, Cllr Jon Harvey, had said: “Mike was the prime example of what someone in local politics should be – working for and demanding better for his constituents.

“Mike was unashamedly forthright. He would argue his corner with conviction and always with facts on his side.

“He has kept me and many predecessors as leader firmly on our toes. The chamber and Pembrokeshire as a whole will be much poorer for his loss.”

Legacy

Cllr Jacob Williams, a friend and fellow blogger, said Cllr Stoddart had left “a formidable legacy”.

“I was first elected to the council with Mike in 2012, and he’s been an enormous part of my life ever since. To say he was my mentor wouldn’t do him justice – I couldn’t have wished for a better friend, and I’ll miss him dearly.”

If the Hakin seat is contested an election will take place on March 17; nomination papers should be delivered to the returning officer at County Hall, Haverfordwest no later than 4pm on February 18.

Applications to register to vote must reach the Electoral Registration Officer by midnight on February 27.

The election for the Hakin ward follows a recent byelection for the Fishguard North-East ward following the death of Cllr Jordan Ryan.

That election, held on February 10, saw a seven-way fight for the seat, with Plaid Cymru candidate Billy Shaw winning.

The results for that seat were: Caleb Charles Churchill, Welsh Liberal Democrats, 135; Paul Stephen Howe, Welsh Labour, 83; Peter Martin John, Reform UK, 95; Brian Andrew Murphy, Welsh Conservative Party, 69; Teresa Ruth Tannahill, Independent, 79; Adrian John Adrian Tyrrell, Independent, 35; and William Cuthbert Linton Shaw, Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales 253.