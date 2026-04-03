Electoral Commission calls for ‘honest’ and ‘respectful’ Senedd election

Emily Price

The Electoral Commission is calling for an “honest” and “respectful” Senedd election campaign from all candidates, parties and voters amid a rise in intimidation, abuse and online misinformation.

The independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK says candidate abuse remains a serious problem across Wales.

The Commission’s research with candidates at the 2022 Welsh local elections found that 48% of respondents experienced threats, abuse and intimidation.

Just over half of candidates surveyed following the 2024 UK general election said they were abused or intimidated during the campaign, with women and ethnic minorities particularly targeted.

There are concerns that if intimidation of candidates isn’t tackled, Wales’ future political figures could be put off standing for public office.

As the May 7 election approaches, the Commission is working with the police to tackle this, encouraging all forces to treat allegations of abuse seriously and consistently.

The four Welsh police forces have assigned senior single points of contact for candidate security and will provide briefings in the run up to the election.

Candidates will be directed to the UK Government’s guidance about how they can improve their security and when to contact the police.

Electoral administrators are being supported to ensure the safe delivery of the election, including through providing guidance on their powers at polling stations so everyone can participate freely without intimidation.

A set of principles has been published in a code of conduct guide for campaigners with a focus on maintaining respect, safety and honesty during robust debate.

Behaviour

Created in response to recommendations made by the Speaker’s Conference on the security of MPs, candidates and elections, the principles aim to put in place a common, minimum standard of behaviour, to make sure that campaigners feel supported and protected.

The Commission has also developed democratic education resources for teachers ahead of the Senedd election to prepare young people to participate in democracy.

Social media companies have been urged to tackle online abuse, with standardised, rapid-response protocols to remove offensive content and identify perpetrators.

The Electoral Commission has also warned that a rise in online deepfakes and misinformation spread on social media that could misinform voters.

In October last year, Irish presidential candidate Catherine Connolly lodged a formal complaint with the Commission over a “malicious deep-fake” AI video.

Fake

The fake clip showed an AI version of Connolly appearing to announce her withdrawal from the Irish election.

The Commission says that although no formal complaints have yet been made about deepfakes relating to the Welsh election – the possibility remains a concern.

Rhydian Thomas, Head of the Electoral Commission Wales, said: “Campaigning is vital to our democracy and usually carried out respectfully.

“However, our research shows that far too many candidates are facing harassment and abuse.

“The abuse and intimidation of candidates, elected officials and electoral workers comes at a great personal cost and it is damaging our democracy.

“This is not an inevitable part of political life. But tackling it requires everyone to play their part – government, police, regulators, political parties and social media companies alike to protect those involved in our elections.

“We’ve made recommendations for social media companies to strengthen their response to abusive content, and set out new principles for campaigning, that seek to help candidates take part in elections safely and respectfully.

“No one should be deterred from standing for election or speaking to voters.”

Democracy

Simon Belcher, Assistant Chief Constable for South Wales Police, said: “Campaigning and contrasting political views are the mark of a healthy democracy, but these should not cross the line into criminal abuse, harassment or disorder.

“Threats of violence, unwanted contact, and discriminatory abuse are illegal and there are serious penalties for those who are found guilty of criminal offences.

“All four police forces have pledged to prevent and detect crime and enable the democratic process to proceed unhindered at this election.

“Our joint guidance will help candidates stay safe on the campaign trail and provides advice on the actions or behaviours that could constitute a criminal offence, when candidates should contact the police and practical steps candidates can take to protect themselves.”