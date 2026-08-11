Electric vehicle charging points in Wales to get decade of tax relief
Electric vehicle charging bays and forecourts across Wales will benefit from full non-domestic rates relief until 2036.
The move, announced today (Tuesday 11 August) by the Cabinet Minister for Finance, intends to remove a potential barrier to investment at a critical stage in the growth of electric vehicles.
The 100% non-domestic rates relief will support the continued rollout of the necessary infrastructure to help drivers make the switch, particularly in areas currently underserved by charging points.
In the current financial year, local authorities will be asked to award the relief using their discretionary powers. Where relevant, this will allow relief to be backdated to the start of the 2024-25 financial year.
Regulations will be brought forward later this year to place the relief on a statutory footing from 2027-28 to 2035-36. Subject to Senedd approval, this will give ratepayers and local authorities certainty in the years ahead.
Cabinet Minister for Finance, Elin Jones, said: “The switch to electric vehicles is a huge opportunity to cut emissions – but that transition will only work if people can rely on the infrastructure to support it.
“We want to see a thriving charging network right across Wales, including in the areas that need it most, so that nobody is left behind.
“This relief removes a potential barrier to investment in Wales, giving operators the certainty they need to keep expanding infrastructure, without the risk of unexpected rates bills.
“Providing this support for a full decade sends a clear signal that Wales is serious about building a charging network we can all depend on.”
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A small step in the right direction but, as is so often the case, public policy is not joined up or consistent. In Cardiff the installation of EV chargers is banned for households without off street parking. So much for the Future Generations act….
Can’t have wires running over public footpaths. Some councils are trialling cross-pavement charging gulleys but that’s not much help when someone else perfectly legitimately parks outside.
Stupefying this is still an issue. Ducts have been used for cables since cables began. Its not even close to not rocket science.
At home EV charging will soon be zero rated for VAT but these charge points are subject to VAT at 20% regardless of the unit price. The Welsh Government has no control over this. VAT is the driving factor for EVs, not forecourt business rates.
They’re not directly comparable because it takes between 6 and 35 hours to charge at home vs as little as 20 minutes at charging stations. It’s normal to pay more for convenience, and an expensive station is still broadly comparable with a traditional tank of fuel. The fastest will get cheaper with more competition.
Most dedicated home EV chargers are up to 7.5Kw so does a full charge in about 8hrs overnight when the car is parked. Obviously more affluent people have driveways so can use VAT free electricity to do this. It’s the less affluent people don’t have private driveways or integrated garages. They so are the ones who use these forecourt fast chargers, paying VAT at 20%.
Maybe they can fix the ones near me then.. @connectedkerb never works!