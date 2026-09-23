Electricity network expansion plans unveiled for south Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

Plans have been unveiled for two new electricity substations which could eventually provide more than five times the capacity of existing infrastructure.

National Grid is proposing the development on land next to its existing Aberthaw substations in the Vale of Glamorgan, with local communities now being invited to have their say.

The two new substations would initially have a combined capacity of 1.4GW, potentially increasing to 2.1GW as electricity demand grows. The existing substations have a capacity of 0.4GW.

Once operational, they would replace the current infrastructure, which dates back to the 1950s, and would be known as Gileston substation.

National Grid said the project was needed after developers sought connections to the transmission network for projects including solar generation, battery storage and a data centre.

It forms part of the company’s planned £3.2bn investment in the electricity transmission network in Wales over the next five years.

The development, alongside the former Aberthaw Power Station, would also involve changes to existing overhead power lines.

Three existing towers would be removed and replaced by four permanent towers, with another three temporary towers required during construction.

Matthew Cumming, development director at National Grid, said: “As South Wales’ electricity needs continue to grow, we need to upgrade the network to connect new renewable energy, storage and demand.

“Our proposals will help transform a site once associated with coal-fired power generation into infrastructure that supports a cleaner energy future and the region’s continued growth.

“We encourage local people to come along, learn more about the plans and share their views.”

National Grid will hold a drop-in event at The Gathering Place in St Athan from 2.30pm to 7pm on Tuesday, October 6, followed by an online webinar on Thursday, October 8.

Feedback from the initial engagement will be used to develop the proposals before a statutory 28-day pre-application consultation expected to begin in November.

Planning application

A planning application for the substations is then expected to be submitted to Vale of Glamorgan Council in early 2027.

Separate consent will be required for the overhead line works, while another planning application would be needed to demolish the existing substations.

If approved, construction is expected to begin from 2028 onwards.

Further information about the proposals and details of how to provide feedback are available on the National Grid website.

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