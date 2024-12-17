Eleven donkeys and one pony found in a suffering state

Eleven donkeys and one pony were found in a suffering state in Pembrokeshire. They were kept in a poor environment and many had overgrown hooves

A woman has been given a suspended sentence after eleven donkeys and one pony were found to be in a suffering state at a small holding in Mynachlogddu, Crymych.

The equines were found in a poor environment and were not having their needs met. Many of them had overgrown hooves and there were concerns for their body conditions. Following an examination by an equine vet they were all found to be in a suffering state and the vet said they needed to be removed from the location.

Elizabeth Palmer of Llethyr-Uchaf, Crymych attended Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 27 November and pleaded guilty to two offences under the Animal Welfare Act.

Unnecessary suffering

These offences were that she caused unnecessary suffering to 11 donkeys and a pony by failing to provide adequate and appropriate farrier care and she failed to take such steps that were reasonable in all the circumstances to ensure their needs were met.

On Wednesday 11 December she was sentenced to 16 weeks custody (reduced from 26 weeks) suspended for 12 months and was handed a 10 year ban on all animals – with the exception of cats and dogs.

She was ordered to pay £400 costs and a £154 victim surcharge and there was a court order made for the RSPCA to return in 21 days to remove any other animals that remain on site other than cats and dogs.

Witness statement

In a witness statement, provided to the court from the investigating RSPCA Inspector, he said it was on 20 March he was requested by a Donkey Welfare Adviser from The Donkey Sanctuary to attend the small holding in the Crymych area.

The Inspector attended along with an equine vet and two welfare officers from The Donkey Sanctuary. He said: “I was shown two donkeys in a field and it was obvious that both donkeys’ hooves were very overgrown and one of the donkeys had hair loss on its right hand side.”

He said their owner arrived who said she had been waiting for a farrier to attend but they kept letting her down.

Following an examination by the equine vet, the Inspector was informed that these two donkeys had overgrown hooves, were of poor body condition, were invested with lice and that in the vets opinion had been caused unnecessary suffering by a failure to address these issues. He added that there was a shelter in the field with water present in buckets and some grazing.

They were also shown to an open fronted barn that contained nine donkeys and a pony.

Poor conditions

The Inspector said: “Conditions in the barn were very poor with no clean dry laying area, no mental stimulation, very deep soiled bedding which was wet and the equines were struggling to walk through it.

“Many of the donkeys and the pony had overgrown hooves and several seemed to be in a poor body condition.”

He noted that the pony was partially in a poor condition and the Inspector was informed that the pony had been dumped on the owners land before Christmas 2023. He was also told that none of the equines had seen a vet recently.

The equine vet said that all of the donkeys needed to be removed as all had caused unnecessary suffering due to overgrown hooves, lice, dermatitis, poor body condition.

She also said that the pony (pictured) was in such a suffering state that she needed to be put to sleep on welfare grounds.

A consent form for this was signed by the owner who also signed the animals across to the RSPCA.

Sanctuary

Eight of the rescued donkeys – Angel, Coco, Jack, Jane, Jenny, Toffee, Rosie and Paris – are living in a group at The Donkey Sanctuary in Devon where they have settled in very well.

They go to the gate when they hear staff passing and if anyone enters their yard they approach to enjoy a fuss. Even the more nervous Toffee has started to greet people

Sadly, two of the donkeys had to be euthanised due to ill health and another was not fit to travel so is living in a group with similar needs at another of the charity’s facilities.

Kia Thomas, Donkey Welfare Adviser at The Donkey Sanctuary, who was present at the original visit in March, said: “When I saw the donkeys recently, I was absolutely delighted to see how different they looked from when we picked them up. I had not seen the group since March – and it was wonderful to see them in much better health after receiving the medical care they needed and deserved.”

Following sentencing an RSPCA spokesperson said: “We would very much like to thank The Donkey Sanctuary along with the equine vet and local horse expert who attended for their expertise and assistance.

“This was a very sad case where if veterinary care and the appropriate farrier care had been given these equines would not have suffered.”

