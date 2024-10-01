Eligible groups urged to get vaccinated against flu and Covid-19 ahead of winter

People eligible for annual winter flu and Covid-19 jabs are being encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Health experts have warned the viruses can be life threatening for people with certain health conditions.

Public Health Wales is encouraging those who are clinically at risk to ensure they get the jabs this autumn to help protect from getting secondary infections.

Over 467,000 people in Wales are classed as clinically at risk, this includes people with conditions such as asthma, COPD, diabetes, liver or respiratory disease.

People with diabetes are 6 times more likely to die from flu and are also at high risk from Covid-19.

The 12,000 people with liver disease in Wales are 48 times more likely to die from flu and Covid and those with kidney disease are 19 times more likely to die from the illness.

Spread

Viruses spread more easily in winter because people tend to spend more time indoors with others.

In Wales last year, nearly 2,000 people were admitted to hospital with flu.

People with long-term conditions can reduce their chances of being hospitalised from flu by up to a third, just by getting vaccinated.

Catching the flu can lead to secondary infections such as bronchitis and pneumonia.

Flu viruses change quickly so every year an updated vaccine is needed to offer protection.

Topping up your Covid-19 jab will reduce serious symptoms and speed up your recovery if you do catch it.

Health experts say vaccinating children not only protects them, but also older relatives, the wider community and the NHS.

Protection

All school aged children will be offered the flu vaccine this year, as well as 2 and 3 year olds, those clinically at risk or over 65 and frontline health and social care workers.

To promote these vaccinations, Public Health Wales has launched a campaign to encourage people to protect themselves this winter.

GPs and Health Boards will contact those who are eligible with details of when and where they can be vaccinated.

People are advised to come forward as soon as possible once they have been contacted to receive their vaccination ahead of the pressures on the NHS elected this winter.

Dr Christopher Johnson, Consultant Epidemiologist and Head of Public Health Wales’ Vaccine Preventable Disease Programme said: “Many people with common conditions like asthma or diabetes may not consider themselves to be clinically at risk, but flu can be serious for people with existing health conditions.

“It is well known that having a flu vaccine every year is one of the most effective ways to protect against flu. Likewise the COVID-19 autumn vaccination extends the protection against serious illness. Any side effects from the vaccinations are normally mild and don’t last long.”

