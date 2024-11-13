Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to advise White House on government efficiency

President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday said Elon Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will lead a new non-governmental agency called the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge).

The acronym Doge is a nod to Musk’s favourite cryptocurrency, dogecoin.

Mr Trump said in a statement that Mr Musk and Mr Ramaswamy will work from outside the government to offer the White House “advice and guidance” and will partner with the Office of Management and Budget to “drive large scale structural reform, and create an entrepreneurial approach to Government never seen before”. He added that the move would shock government systems.