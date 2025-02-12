Eluned Morgan admits doubts that UK Government will reclassify HS2 as England-only project

The First Minister says she is “not sure” if the UK Government would reclassify HS2 as an England-only project, despite it acknowledging last month that Wales hasn’t received its fair share of rail funding.

In a letter to the Welsh Government in January, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander admitted Wales has had “low levels of enhancement spending in recent years”.

HS2 has caused tensions in Wales since it was first announced, with the scheme having been designated an England and Wales project despite no track being laid outside England.

If it had been labelled an England-only project, Wales would benefit from additional funding, which Plaid Cymru estimates to be worth around £4 billion.

Due to this classification, the Welsh Government does not receive additional funding as a result of spending on the multi-billion-pound project, unlike Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Welsh Affairs Committee

During a session of Westminster’s Welsh Affairs Committee, Ceredigion Preseli MP Ben Lake asked Eluned Morgan whether the UK Government would reclassify HS2 as an England-only project – a policy previously advocated by UK Labour while in opposition.

In response, she said that she was “not sure if they [the UK Government] would go as far as to say they’ll reclassify HS2, but we’ll keep on making the case.”

Quizzing the First Minister today (12 February) Mr Lake, Plaid Cymru’s spokesman on the Treasury, Foreign and Commonwealth Office and Science, Innovation and Technology, said: “Looking to the future, are you hopeful that the Treasury also might reconsider their statement of funding policy when it comes to the Comprehensive Spending Review, particularly on the classification of HS2, because as you rightly said, First Minister, that will have an impact on the future as well the historic consequences of as lack of investment in Welsh railways?”

‘Softening’

The First Minister replied: “I think I detected today a softening. We’ve had a recognition of historic underfunding – an important first step.

“I’m not sure if they’ll go as far as to say they’ll reclassify HS2, but we’ll keep on making the case.

“The important thing for me is that we get the investment. So, we will keep pushing.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

