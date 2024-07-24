Eluned Morgan becomes first woman to lead Welsh Labour

Eluned Morgan has been confirmed as the new Welsh Labour leader and is set to succeed Vaughan Gething as First Minister – the first woman to take the role.

Baroness Morgan, 57, the Welsh health minister, has been confirmed as the new leader of the party, after nominations closed on Wednesday, with her being the only contender.

She will replace Mr Gething, who announced his resignation last week after a torrid four months in office, featuring rows over donations and sacked ministers.

While she has been formally announced as party leader, she does not immediately become first minister, with that requiring a confirmation vote in the Senedd.

Unity candidate

She has promoted herself as a “unity” candidate and was jointly running with rural affairs minister, Huw Irranca-Davies, who will become deputy first minister.

In a statement, Baroness Morgan said she was “truly honoured” to become the first woman to lead Welsh Labour and to be the party’s nominee for first minister.

She said: “At this pivotal time for our country, strength, stability, and unity will be my guiding principles.

“I want to ensure that everyone in Wales has the opportunity and ability to fulfil their potential.

“Huw Irranca-Davies and I stood proudly as a partnership, and we are delighted to have received the overwhelming support of Welsh Labour MSs and support from across Wales and the wider Labour movement.

“When we pledged unity, we meant it – and that is how we will lead.”

She promised to work with colleagues across the Senedd and Sir Keir Starmer’s UK Labour Government, to focus on “improving things the things that matter most for everyone in our great country”.

She added: “Through my leadership, Wales – and what is best for our country – will always come above all else.”

Sir Keir has welcomed Baroness Morgan’s victory, calling it “fantastic news for Wales and the Labour Party”.

He said: “Eluned brings with her a wealth of experience and track-record of delivery, and as the first woman to lead Welsh Labour, she is already making history.”

The new Welsh leader won the support of most of her party, including former first minister Mark Drakeford, and previous leadership contender Jeremy Miles.

Recess

The Welsh Parliament is currently on recess until September, and it would need to be recalled for her to take over sooner.

That will not happen until the current First Minister tenders his resignation to the King.

The Llywydd (presiding officer) Elin Jones, can then recall the Senedd, providing adequate notice for members to attend.

Members can vote remotely, providing they are in the UK.

Baroness Morgan, who was born in Cardiff, has received congratulations from the Conservative and Plaid Cymru party leaders.

However, both have also criticised her time in office as health minister, which has featured record Welsh NHS waiting lists.

Tory leader Andrew RT Davies said: “I firstly congratulate Eluned Morgan on becoming the first female leader of Welsh Labour, and if supported by the Senedd, Wales’ first ever female first minister.”

But added: “Eluned Morgan has presided over the worst Welsh NHS waiting lists on record, so the question must be asked, is this really the best that Labour can do?

“If her lack of delivery in Wales’ NHS is replicated across the Welsh economy and education system then Wales is going to be a lot worse off in the future.”

Competent

Plaid’s Rhun ap Iorwerth said the public was “crying out for more ambitious, more competent, and more effective leadership”.

He said: “I congratulate Eluned Morgan on becoming leader of Labour in Wales.

“The fact that she is the third leader in three months speaks volumes about the turmoil at the heart of the governing party.

“Wales needs its First Minister to succeed, but for that to happen, decisions must be different, and outcomes must be better.”

The Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats Jane Dodds MS said: “I would first like to congratulate Eluned Morgan on her successful nomination as the leader of Welsh Labour, it would be a fantastic achievement to be the first female First Leader and I am delighted to see another woman leading the way in Welsh politics.

“It is now up to both Eluned and Welsh Labour to re-earn the trust of both the Senedd and, most importantly, the people of Wales.

“The last few months of Welsh Labour scandals and in-fighting has been an unhelpful distraction from resolving the challenges facing Wales. Unfortunately, these recent events have undoubtedly undermined trust in Welsh politics. Welsh Labour must realise that they can no longer take the Welsh electorate for granted, trust must be earned.”

The appointment of Baroness Morgan as leader is a significant departure from the timeline originally set out by Welsh Labour.

Initially, the party planned to have a new leader in place on September 14, with them taking over as first minister on September 18.

