Eluned Morgan criticised for ‘silence’ on Starmer’s future
The First Minister has been criticised for her “silence” amid calls for the Prime Minister to resign.
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar used a press conference to urge Sir Keir Starmer to resign following the scandal surrounding Lord Peter Mandelson’s appointment to Washington as British ambassador, despite his links to Jeffrey Epstein being known.
Baroness Eluned Morgan, has previously refused to say whether she thinks Sir Keir is a “good” Prime Minister, but has not joined calls for his resignation.
Rhun ap Iorwerth, leader of Plaid Cymru, criticised Lady Morgan for being “silent”, and accused her of being “happy for the chaos to continue”.
He said: “Of course Keir Starmer has to go. He’s lost all moral authority and the self-awareness to do the right thing.
“It’s now a question of when Labour members will push the button.
“Wales’ Labour First Minister remains silent on Starmer’s lack of judgment despite evidence that the Prime Minister knew of Mandelson’s close relationship with a paedophile before appointing him US ambassador.
“The First Minister is seemingly happy for the chaos to continue and for the Prime Minister to squat in Downing Street.
“Even when the game is up, the First Minister puts her empty slogan of ‘partnership in power’ above all else.”
A Welsh Liberal Democrat Spokesperson said: “If Eluned Morgan isn’t prepared to speak up for Wales now, it raises serious questions about whether Welsh Labour has the backbone to stand up for Wales at all.
“Wales needs leaders who will stand up for our country and our communities, not ones who go quiet when it matters most.
“Keir Starmer has been a failure for Wales and his leadership has made things worse, not better. He should go. But Welsh Labour cannot pretend this is only a Westminster problem, after 25 years of mismanagement by Labour Ministers in Cardiff Bay, people in Wales know the rot runs much deeper.”
‘Decent’
Jo Stevens, the Secretary of State for Wales, is among Labour figures to have come out in support of Sir Keir on Monday afternoon.
In a post on social media, she said: “Keir Starmer is a good, decent man with public service running through his veins.
“He came into politics for all the right reasons
“He’s defied the naysayers many time (sic) and he’ll do so again.
“He’s changing and renewing our country and has restored it’s (sic) reputation across the world.”
Eluned Morgan’s silence is just the same as not supporting the PM. He needs to go.
He’s there until he gets bored. Corbyn didn’t go when he lost the Brexit referendum. And he couldn’t be shifted either.
Anas was being a bit dim. Bit like sacking the goalie before a big match and no one to step in.
Anas is mates with Mandelson as well I heard…….et tu Brute?
So, who is on manoeuvres. Streeting is a bad choice, in deep with palantir and chums with Mandelson.
Andy Burnham was the best choice but he got blocked from standing as an MP. I wonder why?
To avoid a Reform Manchester mayor?
How does that make any sense
If Burnham stood as an MP there would be an early election for his old job. Based on current polling Reform would win that.
Lol utter morgan mcsweeney inspired codswallop. Amazing – after everything thats happened – to read there are still folk out there who’ve swallowed mcsweeney’s spin.
Blimey you seem to have ‘heard’ alot. By the way it wasnt Anas Sawar who appointed a close chum of the world’s worst sex offender to the position of US Ambassador.
Today we had Scottish Labour leader Anas Sawar call for Keir Starmer’s resignation as it was damaging Scotland, and I quote: “The distraction needs to end and the leadership in Downing Street has to change.” And what about our Welsh Labour First Minister Eluned Morgan? What’s her view. Nothing. Silence. So I take it her loyalty is to Keir Starmer not the Welsh people. Speaks volumes. Remember, this is the very same Eluned Morgan who on a YouTube Senedd election video said how “Welsh Labour, always stood up for Wales”. Oh, sure. I think not. You’ve made it perfectly clear… Read more »
Anas Sarwar said ‘my country, Scotland’ at least five times in his Starmer under the bus speech. It sounded like a cry for Independence but no such luck i’m afraid. A unionist subservient he remains, ditto our FM, still silent on the matter. How strange that they want to follow him under it.
Did Jo Stevens go to grammar sgwl?
Anas and Eluned need to go and prepare for government – SNP & Plaid government and ensure they do all they can to make it happen or forever wear the blame for delivering two countries into the hands of evil.
Welsh labour needs to go assp
Safe to regard Morgan’s silence as evidence of support for Starmer – while Jo Stevens went even further in a barmy rant on radio and blamed the ‘media’ for Starmers troubles. And there was the rest of us thinking Starmer’s troubles were caused because he appointed a close chum of the world’s worst paedophile to the position of US Ambassador
When Starmer survives it’ll now be Sarwar gone after May.