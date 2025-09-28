Eluned Morgan shares tribute to fellow carers on World Alzheimer’s Day

Molly Stubbs

This World Alzheimer’s Day, First Minister Eluned Morgan reflected on caring for her mother with Alzheimer’s, paying tribute to sufferers and fellow carers.

World Alzheimer’s Day is held annually on 21 September, in a global effort to raise awareness and challenge the stigma around Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

The First Minister said: “My mother is 93 years old and living with Alzheimer’s, and every weekend I try to come home to look after her, because of the love she gave me. I want to give it back to her.

“I’d like to thank all of those people who are doing this out of love and care, and recognise how difficult it is for those living with Alzheimer’s and those caring for those with Alzheimer’s.”

Supporter

In 2019, 46,800 people aged 65 and over in Wales were living with Alzheimer’s, a progressive neurodegenerative disorder.

With age the biggest risk factor for dementia, Wales’ ageing population presents challenges in providing adequate care. By 2040, the number of older people living with dementia in Wales is projected to increase by 70%.

In a video posted to Facebook on World Alzheimer’s Day, Eluned Morgan featured with her mother as they went about their day. She pledged the government would do “all they can” to support those suffering with the “cruel affliction.”

The First Minister said: “My mum has always been my greatest supporter and has helped to shape my entire life. Her driving motivation for us when we were growing up was ‘create a memory’. We spent our whole childhoods being active – creating memories – so it is sad and ironic that today the woman who encouraged us to create memories has almost no memories of her own left to hold onto.

“She was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s more than five years ago now. Despite the cruelty of the disease, it brings me joy to be able to give back to her. I really value the quality time I spend with her.”

Honest

She continued: “But if I’m honest it also often drives me nuts. The change of pace is a challenge, especially for someone like me who lives life at 100 miles an hour. I have to slow down to a point of almost stopping.

“That is really difficult, and as her condition deteriorates and she needs more intimate support, it is a challenge to do this whilst honouring and respecting her dignity. It’s a reversal of roles compared with when I was a child. But what is lovely, and makes the time so special, is when that glimmer of my Mum, as she was, shines through and is still there.

“She’s still constantly sharing anything she’s got and trying to serve in any way she can. So, we have to leave her some washing up to do so that she feels a sense of purpose and still has a role in the family.

“It is really challenging but it’s also lovely. I try to return to Pembrokeshire as much as I can to make sure I spend time with her.

“I so value our time together. I know that there are tens of thousands like me up and down the country putting the support in for their loved ones.”

In the Facebook video’s accompanying caption, the First Minister wrote: “To every family across Wales living with Alzheimer’s – I understand. I know what many of what you are going through. The exhaustion. The grief. And the fierce love that keeps you going.

“On #alzheimersday let’s remember not just the challenges of Alzheimer’s disease, but the strength of the people who live with it, and the families who walk beside them every single day.”

Post-pandemic, dementia remains the leading cause of death in England and Wales. If you suffer from or are caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s, support and advice is available through Alzheimer’s Society Cymru.