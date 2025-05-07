Eluned Morgan to lead VE Day service at Llandaff Cathedral
A special service, led by the First Minister, to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day is taking place at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff.
Around 250 people from across Wales will come together this evening to honour and remember those who served in the Second World War.
The ceremony will unite veterans, dignitaries and ministers, paying tribute to the sacrifice and contribution made in securing peace in Europe 80 years ago.
A minute’s silence will be held to remember the fallen.
Westminster Abbey
The service is being held ahead of the National Service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving for VE Day, which will take place on Thursday at Westminster Abbey.
Eluned Morgan, said: “It’s an honour to be going to Llandaff Cathedral to remember the exceptional courage and resilience of those who fought for our freedom.
“This anniversary is about honouring ordinary Welsh people who did extraordinary things. This isn’t just another date in our history books, this was a moment that changed lives, changed Wales and our world.
“As the number of living veterans decreases, it becomes ever more important that we keep their stories alive and pass them to future generations.”
Llandaf would be the correct spelling. ‘Taff’ is an English corruption. Let’s get these things right for goodness sake.
Why are we celebrating VE Day rather than the end of WWII? The British who fought in Singapore and Burma called themselves the Forgotten Army, and it looks as if they are still forgotten. And why only “Victory In Europe”? British involvement in conflicts did not end in 1945 as those involved in Korea, the Falklands & Iraq could tell you. We already have Armistice Day so why not set aside one day as a memorial to all recent conflicts, rather than have street parties with people dressing up in 1940s gear. I suspect the real reason is the unspoken… Read more »