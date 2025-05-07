Eluned Morgan to lead VE Day service at Llandaff Cathedral

A special service, led by the First Minister, to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day is taking place at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff.

Around 250 people from across Wales will come together this evening to honour and remember those who served in the Second World War.

The ceremony will unite veterans, dignitaries and ministers, paying tribute to the sacrifice and contribution made in securing peace in Europe 80 years ago.

A minute’s silence will be held to remember the fallen.

Westminster Abbey

The service is being held ahead of the National Service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving for VE Day, which will take place on Thursday at Westminster Abbey.

Eluned Morgan, said: “It’s an honour to be going to Llandaff Cathedral to remember the exceptional courage and resilience of those who fought for our freedom.

“This anniversary is about honouring ordinary Welsh people who did extraordinary things. This isn’t just another date in our history books, this was a moment that changed lives, changed Wales and our world.

“As the number of living veterans decreases, it becomes ever more important that we keep their stories alive and pass them to future generations.”

