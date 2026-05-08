Eluned Morgan urges Starmer to ‘change course’ as she loses her Senedd seat

Eleanor Storey, David Lynch and George Thompson, Press Association

Baroness Eluned Morgan, the First Minister of Wales, has warned that Sir Keir Starmer’s Government needs to “change course” after she resigned as leader of Welsh Labour on failing to be re-elected to the Senedd.

The parting broadside at Sir Keir’s Government came amid a disastrous set of election results for Labour across Wales and in councils in England, though Lady Morgan insisted she took responsibility for the party’s Senedd results.

Lady Morgan losing her seat marks the first time a sitting Welsh leader has lost an election in the Welsh Parliament, and is one of many results across Britain that will add to growing pressure on the Government in Westminster.

Labour has led Wales since the Senedd was first established as the National Assembly for Wales in 1999, and has been the largest party in the country for more than a century.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to Lady Morgan as a “formidable First Minister and tireless champion for Wales”.

In a speech announcing her resignation as Welsh Labour leader at an election count in West Wales, Lady Morgan said: “It is clear that results across the whole of the United Kingdom have demonstrated deep frustration with the Labour Party.

“We need to go back to being the party of the working-class. We need the Labour Government nationally to change course. We need the wealth of this nation to be more equally distributed away from the South East.

“But I was always clear that this election was about Wales, and Keir Starmer was not on the ballot. I am taking responsibility, and I am resigning.”

She also insisted she was proud to have been Wales’ first woman first minister, and warned there were “no simple answers, and the budgets are limited”, in what appeared to be a criticism of her political rivals’ platforms for Welsh Government.

Lady Morgan added: “We all understand the anger, but Wales is stronger when we stand together. We need to heed the anger, not feed the anger.”

The Prime Minister is understood to have spoken to Lady Morgan on Friday afternoon.

Formidable

In a tribute to the outgoing First Minister, Sir Keir said: “Eluned Morgan has been a formidable First Minister and tireless champion for Wales.

“She broke barriers and has never stopped fighting for families in the communities she loves.

“Together, we have worked to lift children out of poverty, cut hospital waiting lists, and create thousands of new jobs.”