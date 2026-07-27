Emergency admissions linked to ketamine rise by more than 70% in north Wales

Mark Mansfield

Emergency department admissions linked to ketamine have risen by more than 70% in two years, prompting organisations across north Wales to launch a campaign warning young people about the dangers of the drug.

Figures released alongside the campaign show ketamine-related attendances at emergency departments increased from 241 in 2023 to 372 in 2024, before rising again to 412 in 2025.

The initiative, I Wish Someone Had Told Me, brings together North Wales Police, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, Public Health Wales and a range of charities and support organisations in an effort to tackle what they describe as growing misuse of the Class B drug.

At the centre of the campaign is a documentary-style film featuring Bradley, a former ketamine user from Rhyl, who describes how experimentation led to addiction before he eventually recovered.

Recalling the impact of his drug use, Bradley said: “I thought I was going to die, I thought I was going to be a statistic.”

The campaign also features testimonials from young people and parents, including messages such as: “I wish someone had told me I’d end up dropping out of university,” in a bid to encourage conversations about the risks of ketamine before people begin using it.

North Wales Police Assistant Chief Constable Gareth Evans said officers and partner agencies were seeing the impact of ketamine misuse on increasing numbers of young people.

“Ketamine misuse is having a devastating impact on young people across North Wales, and we are seeing first-hand the serious risks it poses to their health, safety and future,” he said.

“By sharing these real experiences and clear information, we hope to encourage early conversations, early intervention, and ultimately prevent lives from being damaged.”

Dr Jane Moore, executive director of public health at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said clinicians had seen a significant increase in patients with conditions linked to ketamine use.

“Clinicians across our services in North Wales have seen a large increase in the number of patients with conditions linked to ketamine, including young people who have developed lasting and life-changing physical and mental health issues,” she said.

“It is vital that young people and parents can get clear, honest information about the harm ketamine can cause from places they can trust.”

Mike Cooper, youth work co-ordinator at In2change, Wrexham’s young people’s drug and alcohol service, said referrals involving ketamine had risen sharply between 2021 and 2025.

He said the service now delivers drug education sessions in schools, provides one-to-one support for young people, works with adult services to support those aged 18 and over, and offers training for professionals to help them respond to ketamine-related issues.

Support

Partners involved in the campaign include Adferiad Mental Health and Addiction Support Services, House of The Vivienne, Flintshire Sorted, Barnardo’s, Be’ Di’r Sgôr, The Wallich and other organisations.

Parents and carers are being encouraged to speak to their children about the risks of ketamine use, while anyone concerned about addiction is being urged to seek support through local drug and alcohol services.

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