Emergency alert sent to mobile phones with wildfire warning after UK blazes

Nation.Cymnru staff

Mobile phone users in England and Wales have received an emergency alert, warning them not to light anything that could spark a fire.

The UK Government sent the alert on Friday evening, which began appearing on mobile devices from 7pm.

People in Wales first received the alert in Welsh, followed a few minutes later by an English version.

Louise Haigh, the First Secretary of State, said Friday’s message was “the most extensive use of the UK’s emergency alert system in response to an active incident”.

It warned people not to use barbecues, campfires, and fireworks, and recipients have also urged to report fires immediately to 999.

Cabinet Office minister Louise Haigh, the First Secretary of State, said: “In response to the continued risk proposed by wildfires, the Government has taken the decision to issue an emergency alert to England and Wales.

“This is the most extensive use of the UK’s emergency alert system in response to an active incident, and reflects the seriousness with which the Government is acting to safeguard people and property.

“During this period of extreme heat, we are asking people to take simple steps to limit the risk of further fires.

“By following the safety guidance, everyone can play their part in protecting local communities and supporting our frontline services who are working around the clock to keep people safe.”

“The Government will continue to provide every assistance to communities being impacted by these fires, including the deployment of 100 additional military personnel in major incident areas.”

Angela Rayner, the Communities Secretary, said: “As well as supporting firefighters on the ground now, my department will hold a summit bringing together fire chiefs, the National Fire Chiefs’ Council, the Fire Brigades Union and other key organisations to look at our future response.

“To the residents affected, particularly those who lost their homes and their life’s possessions to fire – we will work with the mayor and local leaders to make sure you are supported.”

The alert read: “There is a very high risk of wildfires nationally.

“Residents, landowners and visitors should not undertake any activity that could start a fire, including disposable barbecues, firepits, garden incinerators or fireworks.

“Even a small flame can rapidly develop into a major wildfire placing lives, homes, businesses and emergency responders at risk.

“Follow official updates and report signs of fire immediately by calling 999.”

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