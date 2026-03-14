Emergency school transport support proposed for families facing benefit disputes

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

Emergency free school transport for families caught in benefits disputes could soon be introduced in a Welsh county.

Currently free school transport is provided for school-age pupils whose parents receive Universal Credit, Income Support or Working Tax Credit and live more than 2.5 miles from their nearest school.

But new proposals could see emergency support given to families who are not receiving benefits due to sanctions, errors by the Department for Work and Pensions or those who have been awarded means-tested benefits but are struggling to meet the cost of living.

The creation of an exceptional hardship fund to support the most vulnerable families is one of the ideas put forward by a task and finish group of Flintshire councillors assembled to review the authority’s school transport policy.

Families would not be able to apply for the fund directly, they would have to be referred by a recognised agency such as Citizen’s Advice, Shelter or Newcis along with an explanation and evidence of why they need additional support.

The school transport hardship fund would be allocated for six months, when it would be reviewed and if necessary renewed.

The review of school transport was prompted by a notice of motion submitted by Flintshire People’s Voice Cllr Alasdair Ibbotson in December 2024.

In that meeting he expressed concern that Flintshire’s current school transport eligibility policy leaves some learners unable to access school and leaves some communities divided.

He said: “Exclusion from access to school transport has serious consequences for learners.

“Children from deprived backgrounds often cannot access their school of choice whereas pupils from more well-off or middle class backgrounds are able to, creating a class divide in the way in which school places are allocated.

“There is the added issue that the parents of a child who can afford the transport costs at the time they are admitted may experience a change in circumstances for their ability to pay.

“This may require a child to move schools part-way through their GCSEs or no longer be able to attend school at all. I have had report of parents having to reduce their hours or stop work in order to get their children to school, something which is not what any of us would desire.”

The Task and Finish group was originally due to report back before June last year, but it’s recommendations will go before Flintshire County Council’s Environment and Economy Overview and Scrutiny Committee on Tuesday, March 17.

The group has also recommended conducting a full cost analysis looking at means-testing or charging for faith school transport across the county and using catchment areas to decide whether children are eligible for general free school transport as it seeks to reduce the cost burden on the council.

It’s proposals also include the extension of post-16 free transport to those studying vocational courses at Coleg Cambria sites in Connah’s Quay, Northop, Wrexham and Llysfasi and Deeside Sixth Form College. Key local employers like Airbus could be asked to partner with the authority to fund the scheme.