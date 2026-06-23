Emergency services attend major incident after reports of bus crash

Emergency services are dealing with a major incident following reports of a bus crash, police have said.

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed the collision took place in the coastal town of Kidwelly, Carmarthenshire.

The road affected, the A484 near the Kidwelly roundabout, is closed and motorists have been asked to find alternative routes.

A police spokesperson said: “Emergency services are on scene and members of the public are asked to stay away from the area until further notice.”

All passengers have been removed from the bus and are receiving appropriate care, police said.

A rest centre has been set up at the John Burns Centre.

Dame Nia Griffith, MP for Llanelli – which includes Kidwelly – said her thoughts were with those involved.

“My immediate thoughts are with all those people who were involved in the crash, and the emergency services who are helping them,” she said.

“I would reiterate the official request for the public to stay away and find alternative routes to the Parc y Bocs roundabout to Llandyfaelog Road.”