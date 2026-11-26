Nation Cymru staff

A former pupil has made an emotional return to the Welsh school where he helped make history as one its very first students 60 years ago.

Richard Pinn, 72, was among just 38 boys who walked through the doors of St David’s College in Llandudno when it opened on September 22, 1965.

Now retired and living in Kinross, in Scotland, Richard returned to the college where he spent six formative years with memories flooding back as he drove up its long driveway and revisited familiar rooms at his alma mater.

The former Colwyn Bay schoolboy said stepping back inside the school where he spent his teenage years was a deeply moving experience, particularly visiting the headteacher’s study where the original desk remains.

He said: “It was very emotional to go back, there is always a lot of feelings coming back when you drive up and think this is where I came as an 11-year-old in 1965 as one of the first students.

“Those school days were really happy times and it is somewhere that I always feel at home, because for a long time it was my home.

“Thankfully, on average, I was in front of the headmaster’s desk for positive reasons.

“Seeing the historic great hall always brings back memories and it is always interesting to see the changes and improvements that have taken place over the years, including of course the change to becoming a co educational school.”

After leaving St David’s in 1971, dad-of-one Richard went on to hold senior positions in the tourism industry, going on to become Head of Sector Development at VisitScotland.

“One of the things I will always remember was on Speech Day as head boy I had to give a speech to all the parents,” he said.

“I had no experience of public speaking whatsoever.

“I still have that speech which I wrote out in long hand with a gap between each line and underlined were the bits I wanted to emphasise.

“I was taught to do that and that has stood me in good stead. I’ve given speeches in Iceland, Greenland, Sweden, South Africa, Canada, and Faroe Islands, as well of course as many in Scotland

“My time at St David’s College took me from being a very nervous 11-year-old to someone speaking at different locations around the world in front of hundreds of people.

“The other major thing I took away with me from St David’s College was the skill to get on with people from all walks of life because you are mixing with people from all different backgrounds.

“There were people there who were obviously very wealthy, people there on a bursary, and people from a whole cross-section of society and you learned the skills to get on with everyone no matter their background.”

According to Richard, the opening of the new pioneering boarding school caught the imagination of the media, with a film crew from BBC Wales Today capturing the occasion.

He said: “St David’s was a new boarding school about to open for the first time and my parents went to see school founder John Mayor about me joining.

“There was a lot of talk about St David’s at the time and how I suppose it was radical in its thinking about individual development and so on.

“John Mayor was a very charismatic character and had a very clear vision on education and I think that was what swayed my parents to send me there.

“Part of the vision John Mayor had was how extra-curricular activities should be a very important part of the school, and that was a really new thing at the time.

“To have clubs for canoeing, rock climbing, astronomy, all these different clubs going on in the evening, was a powerful hook and I was keen to go.

“I was a day student to start with and became a boarder after my first year.

“I have got so many memories of the school, and the friends I made including Tim Hall, who went on to teach geography and then later became the school’s chaplain.

“He was a student teacher at the time when I was Head Boy and we have been friends ever since.”

The Rev Tim Hall said his 55-year friendship with Richard was a typical example of the relationships formed at St David’s College.

Tim, who stepped down as school chaplain in 2021 after a remarkable 50 years’ of service to the college, said: “I came as a residential gap year student when I was 19 in 1971 and Richard was Head Boy and we became friends at that point, and have stayed friends and see each other regularly over the last 55 years.

“Richard will always be connected to this school and its history because he was one of the first pupils.

“That connection and our long-term friendship is part of the story and the magic of St David’s College.

“St David’s has that ability as a community to create long-lasting friendships.

“And it is not just a social friendship, it is a commitment friendship, offering support to each other over many years.”

Helen Booth, Marketing Director at St David’s College, said: “Hearing Richard’s stories and seeing the original BBC video footage brings his values to life in a way no archive ever could.

“As we write the school’s next chapter, staying connected with our original pupils isn’t just nostalgia. It’s essential.

“Richard’s journey from giving his Speech Day address as Head Boy to speaking at conferences around the world shows how the confidence pupils build here lasts a lifetime.

“And a friendship that has endured for 55 years says everything about the community John Mayor created.

“Having joined the school six months ago, I’ve found these conversations invaluable.

“We’d love to welcome the opportunity to hear more stories from Old Davideans, because once a Davidean, you are always part of the school story.”

Any ex-pupils who would like to reconnect with St David’s College should contact Helen Booth by emailing her at [email protected]