Martin Shipton

Workers are often excluded from discussions about how AI is introduced into workplaces, and that should end, according to TUC Cymru.

The trade union umbrella body has released a new report called Worker Centred Technology: An Opportunity for Trade Unions.

The work was developed following a workshop with 20 trade union reps from a variety of sectors who were asked to consider the potential impacts of AI implementation in their workplaces.

Artificial intelligence presents significant opportunities, but it also creates a range of risks for workers if its development and deployment are not properly regulated and negotiated with trade unions. TUC analysis shows that workers are often excluded from decisions about how AI is introduced, despite being the people most affected by its consequences. Implemented incorrectly, AI in the workplace can lead to work intensification, algorithmic management and surveillance, which can have significant impacts on workforce welfare.

TUC Cymru believes not that AI should be resisted, but that a stronger worker voice, trade union involvement, regulation and collective bargaining are essential to ensure that the benefits of AI are shared fairly and that workers are protected from its potential harms.

During the workshop, the discussion turned to how worker-centred technology could relate to the idea of a shorter working week. Participants argued that a technology-supported, worker-centred approach to rotas could permit greater efficiency that could lead to a shorter working week for workers. The core of the idea was that staff would have greater flexibility over which tasks they would take on each week, trusting staff to know which tasks would most suit them. Technology could support an allocation that respects preferences and facilitates the allocation of unclaimed tasks to the rota.

Plaid Cymru committed in its recent election manifesto to “the ethical, innovative and worker-led adoption of AI and emerging technologies in both the public and private sectors, to improve productivity, competitiveness and service delivery, while protecting workers’ rights.”

Although this commitment was less clear in the recent programme for government, TUC Cymru believes the Welsh Government can be a key delivery partner with trade unions to ensure that the adoption of AI in workplaces can be beneficial to workers.

Sandy Gould, an academic at Cardiff University’s School of Computational and Mathematical Sciences and one of the authors of the report, said: “Wales’s science and technology research capabilities are supported by billions of pounds of public funds spent through universities, public agencies and private sector partners. Its system of innovation, along with its policy environment, makes Wales uniquely positioned to regear innovation to support technological development for good work.

“Working with technologists, workers and unions can shift Wales’s research and innovation towards workers’ priorities for automation, the development of high-skilled work and the development of productivity-building — rather than labour-replacing — applications.

“With hundreds of thousands of members at the sharp end of every sector of the Welsh economy, workers and their unions have domain expertise, diverse perspectives and democratic structures that are essential to sustainable, well-targeted innovation in Wales.”

‘Productivity’

Ceri Williams, Policy Officer at TUC Cymru, said: “To deliver any real benefits, AI needs worker input. That’s not just to ensure that AI delivers fair work; it’s also to ensure that AI delivers the productivity it promises.

“TUC Cymru’s new research shows how unions can be involved in shaping AI at work. With the support of employers, the Welsh Government and unions, Wales could lead the way in worker-centred AI which sustains good jobs across the economy.”

The report is based on a participatory workshop involving more than 20 trade union representatives and officials from across Wales. It recommends the development of a Welsh worker-centred technology framework and pilot projects in partnership with workers, unions, employers and government.