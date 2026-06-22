Employers urged to assess any risks to workers as heatwave kicks in

Employers are being urged to assess any risks to workers as the heatwave kicks in.

Conciliation service Acas said those with health conditions or disabilities may be affected more by hot weather.

Acas said employers should assess any risks and discuss what they need to do, such as providing fans, portable air-cooling units or more frequent or longer breaks.

It may also be advisable for employers to relax the rules for wearing ties or suits, it was suggested.

Acas chief executive Niall Mackenzie said: “The Met Office has issued a weather warning for extreme heat, which will mean an uncomfortable week for many people.

“Some workers with certain health conditions or disabilities may be adversely affected by the heat.

“The hotter weather can also impact public transport, which can disrupt people’s journeys to and from work.”

Ruth Wilkinson, of the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health, said: “Outdoor workers, such as those in agriculture, construction, and the gig economy, face the most immediate risks.

“But indoor workers aren’t immune as poor ventilation, lack of cooling infrastructure, and outdated building designs mean many are left to work in stifling conditions.”