Employers urged to do more to help people with learning difficulties

A lack of visible role models in the workplace is a major barrier to seeking employment for adults with learning disabilities, according to a new report.

A survey by Hilton Hotels of more than 500 people with learning difficulties and their carers found that most believed businesses should do more to promote job opportunities and the benefits of inclusive hiring.

Only 16% of respondents who are in the workforce said they have a role model with a similar condition to connect with and learn from.

Importance

The Hilton said its study highlighted the importance of hiring, supporting and celebrating employees with learning disabilities, particularly in customer-facing service roles across sectors such as hospitality and retail.

Stephen Cassidy, Hilton’s senior vice president, UK & Ireland, said: “Seeing people like yourself succeed at work builds confidence and opens doors to career opportunity.

“Our team members with learning disabilities contribute across a wide range of roles, from front-of-house positions like reception and concierge to behind-the-scenes work in kitchens, housekeeping, and revenue management.

“They bring unique strengths and a strong commitment that enrich our culture and elevate the guest experience. By providing the right support and fostering an inclusive environment where everyone feels valued, we empower individuals to reach their full potential and demonstrate that inclusion is a powerful driver of success in hospitality.

