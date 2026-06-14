Empty properties in Valleys town deemed ‘high risk’

Anthony Lewis – Local democracy reporter

Seven properties in a Valleys town which have been empty for more than a decade have been deemed a “high risk.”

A report to the council’s Thriving scrutiny committee on Tuesday, June 16, says all properties empty for more than 10 years were risk-assessed in December 2024 and a commitment has been made to assess all remaining properties by March 31, 2027.

From the “over 10 years empty” cohort seven properties were identified as high-risk.

Three of these are in the Park ward, one is in the Plymouth ward, one in is Gurnos, one is in Dowlais and Pant, and the other is in Treharris,

The report also lays out the action that has been taken in relation to each property with the first involving communication with owner who was advised of VAT reliefs.

The owner has said the property is being renovated for the rental market.

On the second property the owner has applied for planning permission to

renovate the property and develop additional units within the grounds.

On the third a notice has been served under the Prevention of Damage by

Pests Act 1949.

Non-compliance resulted in “works in default” and the next step is to start the enforced sale procedure.

In relation to the fourth property demolition costs exceed the land value and are not currently viable.

Inquiries have been made with internal services and housing associations regarding potential redevelopment and grant support but there has been no interest to date due to high costs.

The fifth property is now occupied and on the sixth property no action is possible at this time.

The report says no enforcement action is possible and there are no contact details for the owner.

And on the seventh property enforcement has been taken against the previous owner.

The owner has been introduced to a local developer who purchased the property and started renovation.

Exterior works are complete but the property remains empty at the moment.

The report says these high-risk cases are often complex and resource-intensive and while the council does not have dedicated resources solely for delivery of the strategy progress continues to be made.

During the 2025-26 financial year all properties empty for over five years (89) were risk-assessed with four extra properties identified as high-risk.

An action plan will be developed for each of these properties with properties empty for over two years but less than five years set to be assessed in 2026-27.