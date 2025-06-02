Empty property becomes coffee and candle shop after £730,000 refit

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

A new coffee and candle shop has opened in what had been a long-term empty property in a Welsh town centre following grant funding of £730,000 from Welsh Government.

Coco’s Coffee & Candles is now based at 143b High Street, Merthyr Tydfil, which was formerly the location of Pizza Time on the lower part of the High Street.

Developed by Highfield Property Group, grant funding from the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns programme has allowed the re-development of the property into a commercial unit.

Works

Works included the demolition of previous structures with the full integration of new structures including steel supports, a new roof, internal studwork, boarding, plastering, fully renewed electrics and plumbing, new windows and doors, and shopfront.

The blank slate created by this work then allowed for the unit to become a modern, warm interior, synonymous with the original Coco’s in Aberdare, the council said.

There was £120,000 of funding received from UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund’s Property Development and Town Centre Grant which supported the kitchen fit-out, bespoke coffee counter and banquet-style seating.

Coco’s Coffee & Candles owner, Bridie Phillips, said: “Merthyr Tydfil felt like the perfect next step for Coco’s Coffee & Candles. As a small family business, we’re passionate about creating warm, welcoming spaces where people can relax, connect, and enjoy something special.

“We believe independent businesses like ours bring heart and individuality to the high street — offering something truly personal that big chains often can’t. The town’s strong sense of community and support for local enterprise made it an easy choice for us.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns programme and the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund for their generous support, as well as the fantastic regeneration team at Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council who’ve helped bring our vision to life.

“We can’t wait to welcome locals and visitors alike into our new space and be part of the town centre’s exciting future.”

Vision

Rob Price, director at Highfields Property Group, said: “Our redevelopment of 143b High Street is a perfect example of the vision we hold for the future of the town centre and this project reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality transformations of vacant properties.

“Our goal is to attract and collaborate with exciting, innovative businesses, helping bring their ideas to life and re-energising the high street.

“In the case of Coco’s, we’ve been able to help Bridie expand her already hugely successful brand and bring it to Merthyr Tydfil’s High Street. We’re proud to do this in partnership with the council’s regeneration team and Welsh Government.”

Councillor Jamie Scriven, cabinet member for regeneration, leisure and tourism, said: “I am delighted to welcome Coco’s Coffee & Candles to Merthyr Tydfil.

“If you have ever visited the Aberdare store you will be aware that Coco’s pride themselves on speciality coffee, bakes, lunch, and their fragrance products voted best luxury candle brand of 2023.

“Officially opened on Wednesday, May 28, Cocos Merthyr is a unique addition to our town’s lower high street, with two floors of seating choice in a relaxed atmosphere with friendly staff, we hope you will visit time and time again.”

