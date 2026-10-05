Empty shops could be brought back into use through new grant fund

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

Up to nine projects to bring empty shops or stalled development sites into use could be supported through a new grant fund.

The schemes are still being considered by council officers and final decisions on whether to provide funding are due to be made in the coming weeks after senior councillors gave the go-ahead for the spending under a UK Government supported programme.

Monmouthshire County Council received 62 applications for its GrowthSpace grants which are funded by the Local Growth Fund but deputy leader Paul Griffiths said many were outside the remit of the scheme now administered through the Welsh Government.

Councillor Griffiths said the fund, which has replaced the previous UK Conservative government’s Shared Prosperity Fund, no longer has a “community” element and is only focused on economic growth.

It has also flipped from supporting 70 per cent revenue, or running costs, and 30 per cent capital, or one-off investments, costs to the reverse which Cllr Griffiths said was a “radical change in the balance of programmes being funded.”

The Labour councillor said around half the applications, after initial appraisal, were found to be ineligible as they weren’t focused on economic growth and others were directed to funding available under a council scheme to support town centres backed by the Welsh Government.

Labour cabinet member Sarah Burch said it was “great to hear funding is being provided to help businesses set up in empty buildings” but said it would be “better if the funding was longer term” with funds having to be spent this financial year.

Cllr Griffiths said the council was “well placed to make those points to the Welsh Government” and he said it would also have to “share that message” with the Cardiff Capital Region, which it is a partner, of as it will have greater responsibility for the fund in future years.

Conservative opposition leader Cllr Richard John said the awards are being made with only around six months to go before the end of the financial year.

Cllr Griffiths said final details on the scheme were only published by the Welsh Government in July and it was due to the tight timescale the Labour and Green Party cabinet was being asked to agree the council’s economy director could make the grant awards in consultation with himself.

The cabinet agreed to the delegated decision making process which is subject to the council ‘s usual financial and legal requirements.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.