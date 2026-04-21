Emyr Gibson bridges generations in ‘magical’ S4C show with young co-star

A care home worker who is also a familiar face on TV has helped bring residents and children together for a new S4C series.

Creative practitioner Emyr Gibson swapped his day job at Pendine Park’s Bryn Seiont Newydd care home in Caernarfon for the spotlight while filming S4C’s Help Llaw (Helping Hand).

Multi-talented Emyr, who found fame as part of the cast of the popular S4C Welsh language series Rownd a Rownd and is also a radio DJ and singer, played a key role as residents joined the cast during filming.

He starred alongside 10-year-old Chloe Milloy and former Twin Town actor Llyr Evans, who plays a hapless handyman called Harri, helping to create a new episode of the hit show.

Chloe, from Bryngwran on Anglesey, is one of only 20 people worldwide with a rare condition known as deletion on long arm chromosome 14 that affects her growth, feeding, breathing and heart.

According to Emyr, the experience brought “two worlds together”, combining his passion for performing with his daily work supporting people living with dementia.

There were cameo roles for Bryn Seiont residents as part of a sing-along and a fictional protest demanding a cup of tea after a dishwasher broke down.

Emyr said: “My first love is acting and I adore my job in Bryn Seiont so I’ve had the best of both worlds today.

“Music and singing makes such a huge difference to people – the power of music is just incredible.

“Help Llaw is a very special programme and Chloe has been absolutely fantastic – she’s a real star. Llyr has been brilliant with her – they had a lot of fun and he kept making her laugh.”

The series features young people from across Wales who have additional learning needs and disabilities, and uses Makaton sign language.

Chloe’s mum Kayleigh said: “It was a brilliant day and Chloe loved it. She hasn’t stopped talking about it and is looking forward to seeing herself on television.”

According to Llyr, who hails from Ruthin and lives in Felinheli, making Help Llaw was a “very humbling process”.

He said: “I’ve had to learn Makaton and some new skills working with children with different special needs every day. It’s very enriching for me personally.

“I’m a father myself and it makes you understand how lucky you have been because these children have to deal with so many challenges but they don’t know anything different and it’s exceptionally rewarding.

“We’re at Bryn Seiont today which cares for people with dementia and my own mother has Alzheimer’s and is in a care home in Ruthin and it make you realise how much not only older people but also children benefit from music and singing.

“A lot of the show relies on improvisation and I absolutely love that because that’s what creates the magic.

“You have some real pearls coming from the children – they are the stars of the show which has been incredibly well received.”

Chloe, a pupil at Ysgol y Bont in Llangefni, and her twin sister, Scarlett, were born at 31 weeks by emergency C-section at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in Bodelwyddan.

Mum Kayleigh explained: “Despite everything that’s been thrown at her Chloe’s full of fun, always laughing and very happy-go-lucky. She’s a very bright and determined little girl who has come a long way in her development. The bond with her sister is unbelievable.

“She has become verbal recently and is starting to walk unaided. She has hearing loss but hates using the hearing aids and has learnt Makaton and loves singing and dancing and she plays the piano as well.”

The show was devised by television producer Nia Ceidiog, who comes originally from Wrexham and now lives in Cardiff.

She’s the creative mind behind many children’s TV programmes including the BAFTA Cymru winning Dwylo’r Enfys.

Nia said: “We’re very grateful to Pendine Park for allowing us to film at Bryn Seiont Newydd.

“The residents and the staff really entered into the spirit of things and it was a stroke of luck as well that Emyr also works there and was able to be part of this episode.”

Director Non Haf, from Llandyrnog near Denbigh, also plays a character called Harriet in the show.

She said: “The unexpected, unscripted moments are what makes this series so fresh and charming. They are the magic moments you can’t script beforehand.

“Llyr as Harri is just amazing because the children warm to him and respond brilliantly. The principle of helping people is the most important theme that underpins the programme.

“Because Llyr is so wonderful with them, the children really have a great time and just enjoy it.

“Something clicks and children like Choe relax and then you can get the best out of them. These children make miracles happen every day.

“When you see these children smiling and happy, it just means everything.”

The programme featuring Chloe is the first the new series of Help Llaw, which aired on Monday, April 20, on S4C’s Cyw platform. It can also be viewed on S4C Clic, BBC iPlayer and other streaming platforms.