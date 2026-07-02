End in sight for half-built ‘road to nowhere’ connecting new housing estates

Twm Owen – Local democracy reporter

A half-finished road intended to link two new housing estates will be completed, councillors have been told.

At present the intended link road comes to an abrupt end beside a block of new housing with the homes it is supposed to connect to visible in the distance beyond a field and hedges.

It was dubbed as the “road to nowhere” at a council meeting where a senior councillor committed to constructing it.

Residents living on a new build housing estate in Undy have also complained visitors cannot find their homes, parcels go missing and fear confusion for emergency services.

The road was promised as a way of connecting new housing at a site known as Rockfield Farm off Silurian Road in Undy with new build homes at the top of Vinegar Hill and land to be used for commercial units. The sites are between the village and the M4 to the north.

Magor West councillor Frances Taylor said she’d always understood the road would be completed and documents supported the position it would have to be in place before the homes, at Rockfield Farm, developed by Monmouthshire Housing Association, are occupied.

But she told Monmouthshire County Council’s June meeting: “The site, developed by Monmouthshire Housing Association, is fully occupied and the parcel of employment land, that hasn’t been sold as yet, is not completed. We now have a road to nowhere and is causing great frustration.”

The full council backed a motion, brought by the independent councillor, that the authority “take all such steps to comply” with the condition to build the road, which she described as a “unilateral undertaking”.

Cllr Taylor, who told the meeting “If I was going to be dramatic I would have played the Talking Heads song Road to Nowhere”, said she had supported the new road as a way of relieving traffic pressures in the village and on the B4245.

Labour councillor for Magor East with Undy, John Crook, said residents at the newbuild Seymour Place, at the top of Vinegar Hill, are also impacted.

He said: “I receive many messages and emails from residents who raise concerns visitors are not able to find their homes, deliveries go astray and most importantly potential confusion for emergency services.”

Councillor Ben Callard, the Labour cabinet member for resources, said the Monmouthshire Housing development had “only recently started to be occupied” but it had provided its section of the estate road “and there is now only one missing part of the road.

“This missing section is on land owned by Monmouthshire council where there is planning consent for employment units. I’m pleased to be able to say I will be bringing a report and recommendation to cabinet to construct this road,” said Cllr Callard.

“This will be very much welcomed by residents who know this housing development will only be properly connected to the wider community with the completion of this road.

“It also makes commercial sense for Monmouthshire council as it adds to the market value and saleability of the units.”

Cllr Taylor, whose motion, also called for the council to “commit to learning” from the matter said she would like to know when the road will be built and said the council should learn to be “clear” on undertakings given and “if they are unclear Monmouthshire County Council has to step up to deliver them.”