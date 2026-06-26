End in sight for long-running dispute over 300-home development

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

Uncertainty over the future of a controversial housing proposal in south Wales could be cleared up in the coming weeks.

Housebuilder Persimmon has set out plans for up to 300 homes on fields between Heol y Cefn and Beaumaris Way, Cefn Fforest calling the development a “logical extension” of the existing neighbourhood.

But amid local opposition, Caerphilly County Borough Council rejected the bid for planning permission in 2018, because the site fell outside its identified settlement boundary.

Questions have persisted over the future of the proposals for years, and a final decision has sat with Welsh Government ministers since 2020.

The ongoing uncertainty has prompted local councillors to call for action, arguing the community has waited in limbo for too long.

But an update from Wales’ new housing and planning minister suggests a decision is coming soon.

Earlier this year – and before the Senedd elections – the government opened a new consultation on how the proposed homes may impact a nearby area of special conservation.

Natasha Asghar, a Conservative MS for the Casnewydd Islwyn seat, has asked the new government to “outline when a decision is expected to be made” on the 300 homes.

In response, minister Sian Gwenllian said: “Following additional consultation on the potential for impacts on the Aberbargoed Grasslands special area of conservation arising from any development of the site, officials are currently preparing the case for decision.

“A decision is expected to be made in the next few weeks.”

Persimmon has argued the new development, if built, would “benefit Blackwood and the wider county”.

But local councillors say the site – which is just inside the borough’s Blackwood ward – should not be developed, and a brownfield alternative should be found.

Cllr Nigel Dix, who also leads the independents in the council chamber – said he had also contacted Ms Gwenllian and was seeking a meeting on the proposals.

“The people of Grove Park have been waiting six years for the [government] to reach a decision,” he said. “The former Labour administration rejected Persimmon’s appeal.

“Persimmon then appealed the Welsh Government decision at the High Court, which passed the decision to approve or reject the appeal back to Welsh ministers.”

He added: “The last Labour administration promised to make a decision before the Senedd election.”

Cllr Kevin Etheridge also said residents and local campaigners deserved answers.

After reading the minister’s response, he said: “I would like to thank Natasha Asghar for asking a question of the new minister – I shall continue to lobby at every opportunity and oppose this development.”