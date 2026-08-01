‘End of an era’ as historic café closes doors after 93 years

Nation.Cymru Staff

One of Wales’ last remaining family-run Italian cafés has closed its doors for the final time, bringing 93 years of history to an end.

Conti’s Café on Harford Square in Lampeter first began serving ice cream in 1933, when it was opened by Artillio Conti, and his brothers Alf and Jack.

Escaping starvation in Bardi, near Parma, the family moved to south Wales, where timber from Italian forests was being used to shore up the region’s coal mines.

Artillio, who was 13 when he ‘followed the wood’, worked for other Italian immigrants to Wales, saving up his earnings to open his first café in Ystradgynlais.

The three brothers would go on to own 17 cafés throughout south and west Wales. However, by 2012, the café in Lampeter was the last one remaining.

It was purchased by third-generation Conti family member Jo, who ran it with her son Tom and returned it to its “former glory”.

In May 2026, the family shared the sad news that the historic café that had survived so much was being put up for sale, with ice cream production moving to Aberaeron.

They stressed that the decision to sell up was not one taken lightly, “but due to very deep personal reasons… The memories will live on for many of you who frequented the cafe i’m sure there are many stories to share, if only walls could talk.”

Tom, the “master ice cream maker, and keeper of the secret”, opened the ice cream parlour in Aberaeron in 2017 on North Beach.

Damian Conti, Jo’s brother, took to Facebook to clarify that the “famous ice cream is still going strong” thanks to Tom, and that it will continue to be sold across Wales.

The family extended a warm welcome to the café on its last day, 31 July, where actor and musician Bryn Fôn entertained those who stopped by for a final visit.

Though Lampeter locals shared their sadness, they agreed that it would live on through “treasured memories”.

One commenter shared: “What a sad end of an era. I grew up mitching school and spending a lot of my youth in Conti’s, drinking coffee and a Mars bar with a bunch of other mates, putting on the punk records on the jukebox. And who can forget the Coke ‘N Ice. Happy days and great memories of Conti’s.”

Another added: “Would often sit ‘up the top’ in the late ’60s munching on my cheese and pineapple bap and frothy coffee putting money in the old juke box.”

Conti’s ice cream, which is made using organic milk, cream, butter and unbleached raw cane sugar, as well as its dairy-free sorbets, is available at 14 locations across Wales. More information is available here.

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