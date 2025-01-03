End of Cardiff Parkway saga in sight close to a year after planning hearing

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

The end of a planning saga involving proposals for a new railway station and business park in Cardiff could soon be in sight nearly a year after a public hearing on the project.

Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (Pedw), the Welsh Government’s planning arm, held two planning hearings about the Cardiff Parkway development – one in July 2023 and another in January 2024.

Cardiff Council gave its endorsement to the project in 2022, but the Welsh Government stepped in to make a final call on it. This usually happens if a development is considered to be one of national significance.

Business park

The scheme proposes a four-platform railway station and a 90,000sqm business park on land south of St Mellons Business Park.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said consultation is ongoing with organisations and individuals about the development.

The spokesperson added views need to be provided by January 15 and a decision would be made following consideration of the representations received.

Councillors from across the political spectrum at Cardiff Council were unanimous in their calls for a swift conclusion to the Cardiff Parkway planning saga, with the Conservative and Labour groups passing a motion calling on the Welsh Government to make a decision by January 30.

This is when the local authority will next meet for its full council meeting.

We asked the Welsh Government at the beginning of December if it would make a decision by this date, but it could only confirm a decision was expected to be made “at the earliest opportunity”.

First Minster

A spokesperson said: “This is a decision which will be taken by the First Minister. As with all planning decisions, they need to be considered fully using the very latest evidence and information and so providing timeframes is unwise.

“But as the Economy, Energy and Planning Cabinet Secretary has demonstrated, this Welsh Government has been proactive in accelerating the decision making process… and so you can expect a decision to be made at the earliest opportunity.”

First Minister Eluned Morgan confirmed at First Minister’s Questions in October that she would make the final decision on Cardiff Parkway.

Despite the uncertainty hanging over the development, it has been mentioned in plans for a number of other transport projects.

Plans for the first phase of Cardiff Crossrail, which will see a new tram line developed between Cardiff Central Station and Cardiff Bay, moved forward in November, after the Welsh Government committed to providing match-funding for the project.

Transport for Wales (TfW) is working on Cardiff Crossrail alongside Cardiff Council.

A consultation page on TfW’s website states Cardiff Crossrail will eventually run from the northwest of the city to the east, connecting with Cardiff Parkway.

‘Bus corridors’

As part of a separate project to enhance bus routes across Cardiff, the city council has put forward six proposed ‘bus corridors’ in a consultation which will run until January 27.

One of these routes is titled “city centre to Newport Road, Cardiff Parkway and Newport”.

When Cardiff Parkway was discussed at the two Pedw hearings, campaigners expressed major concerns about the impact developing on the land south of St Mellons Business Park could have on biodiversity.

The land includes part of the Rumney and Peterstone site of special scientific interest (SSSI).

Speaking at the second planning hearing, co-chair of Friends of the Gwent Levels, Dr Diana Callaghan, questioned the need for office space in the proposed location for Cardiff Parkway.

A member of Cardiff Civic Society who was present at the same meeting, Julia Barrell, welcomed the idea of having a railway station in east Cardiff but added: “I think it would be very hard to argue that the business park is wholly exceptional… it definitely doesn’t need to be built on a SSSI.”

Cardiff Parkway Developments Ltd has proposed compensation land in a bid to offset the loss of habitats on site if its proposed scheme goes ahead.

Those in favour of the scheme point to the jobs it could bring to the area and the potential for economic growth in east Cardiff.

Cardiff Council Labour ward councillor for Trowbridge, Cllr Chris Lay, called it a disgrace that the station had not been developed yet.

At a Cardiff Council meeting on November 28, 2024, he said: “I don’t know why but we are being let down by Welsh Government at the moment… it is not right and it is not fair.

“We deserve to have that network of the railway. We also deserve to have the businesses in our ward.”

Rolls-Royce is one of the businesses which has so far shown an interest in the site as a potential location for one of its hubs.

Another ward member for Trowbridge, Cllr Michael Michael, called the case for Cardiff Parkway “overwhelming”. He added: “It should have been done 20 years ago. I welcome the First Minister’s decision that she is going to take the decision. I hope it is the right decision.”

